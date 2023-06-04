It is difficult to describe in words how special Shohei Ohtani truly is. On Friday, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took a shot at it.

Ohtani is in Texas for a four-game series between the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros. The buzz seems to follow the 2021 American League MVP wherever he goes. The Astros have averaged 37,317 fans since Ohtani arrived in town (over three games). A significant jump from the 33,197 they averaged in 2022.

Coaches, players, analysts, and fans can all agree that Ohtani is currently one of the top baseball players in the world. Baker is the latest to come out and proclaim his admiration for the 28-year-old superstar.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Dusty Baker on Shohei Ohtani: “He changed the rules. Anybody who changes the rules on anything has to be a great player. This guy, he can outrun a deer. He can throw a hundred miles an hour, hit a ball a mile.” Dusty Baker on Shohei Ohtani: “He changed the rules. Anybody who changes the rules on anything has to be a great player. This guy, he can outrun a deer. He can throw a hundred miles an hour, hit a ball a mile.” https://t.co/1YzO9zVBt2

"Dusty Baker on Shohei Ohtani: 'He changed the rules. Anybody who changes the rules on anything has to be a great player. This guy, he can outrun a deer. He can throw a hundred miles an hour, hit a ball a mile.'" - Mark Berman

The veteran manager has been around the game a long time and has seen his share of superstars. Baker managed some of the game's greats during his 26-year managerial career. Ohtani, however, is a once-in-a-generation player.

Ohtani's ability to dominate on the offensive and defensive front puts him in a league of his own. The Japanese phenom currently ranks sixth in MLB with 15 home runs. He also ranks third in the majors with 96 strikeouts.

Shohei Ohtani was named AL MVP in 2021 and finished second in voting in 2022

Shohei Ohtani interacts with teammates prior to facing the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park

Since joining the Los Angeles Angels in 2018, Shohei Ohtani has consistently put up big numbers.

In arguably his greatest season, Ohtani finished with 46 home runs and 100 RBIs in 2021. That year, he also recorded 156 strikeouts, won nine games, and finished with a 3.18 ERA. Ohtani was rewarded for his exceptional season by being named the 2021 American League MVP.

"The greatest season ever ends with an MVP BRWalkoff Ohtani hitting: 46 HR, 100 RBI, 26 SB, .965 OPS Ohtani pitching: 9-2, 3.18 ERA, 156 K in 130.1 IP" - Bleacher Report

In 2022, Ohtani battled New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge for the MVP crown but fell just short. He finished with 34 home runs, 95 RBIs, 219 strikeouts, 15 wins, and a 2.33 ERA.

There is no doubting Ohtani's talent on the field. He is the early favorite to win his second MVP crown after a strong start to 2023. The Angels may be languishing in fourth place in the AL West, but Ohtani continues to thrive in Southern California.

