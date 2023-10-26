Dusty Baker Press Conference: Here's everything that the retiring Houston Astros manager said on his way out

And just like that, the legendary MLB career of Dusty Baker has come to an end after he announced his immediate retirement from professional baseball.

"Dusty Baker brings out the best in all his players." Congratulations on your retirement, Dusty!" - @MLBNetwork

After 26 years as a manager in the MLB, Baker finds himself eighth all-time in career games, leading the dugout with a whopping 4,046. Coincidentally, Dusty Baker sits one spot behind Bruce Bochy, whose Texas Rangers eliminated the Houston Astros from the postseason.

On Thursday, members of the Houston Astros held a press conference in honor of Baker's retirement, which included owner Jim Crane and GM Dana Brown. Here is a closer look at the highlights from the live press conference.

Dusty Baker says his four years with the Houston Astros were the "quickest four years of his life"

To open the conference, Baker thanked everyone in Houston who helped him, saying many in attendance treated him with truth and honesty, something he appreciated. He continued by saying that his time with the Astros was the "quickest four years of his life."

While that drew a small laugh from the audience, he explained that it was because the team was winning; it could have been much different. He was sure to point out that the organization was winning before he arrived and wished them luck for the future.

"One thing I am very conscious of is that the place I'm leaving from is in better shape and condition than when I got there." - Dusty Baker

Baker remains unsure what he will do in retirement

The beloved manager stated that even though he is announcing his retirement from the MLB, he is unsure what his next step in life will be. He pointed out that his next few steps will be spending time with his family and grandchildren, saying that he will let "the Lord tell [him] where to go and what to do."

"I still feel like I haven't done what I am supposed do in life, so I feel like the Lord has some great thing ahead for me" - Dusty Baker

Baker on when he decided that 2023 would be his final season

The now-former Houston Astros manager said he began thinking about wrapping up his career this past winter. Throughout the season, after viewing various articles and clips, he believed that it was the right decision. However, he stressed the point that he did not let his decision affect his job as he hoped that he could win the pennant once more before calling it a career.

Baker on the Houston opportunity and fans

The 74-year-old explained that prior to joining the Houston Astros at a pivotal time in the club's history, he was unsure if he would ever be given another opportunity in the MLB.

According to Baker, he has interviewed for the Philadelphia Phillies position, but it proved to be the best thing that could happen to him as he was given the opportunity with one of the top teams in the MLB.

"The team was good, the team was on top. The team allowed me at 70-something years old to continue making a living. Most guys are at home collecting Social Security at 70-something years old, which I'm also doing" - Dusty Baker

An appreciative Baker explained that, most importantly, the Houston Astros gave him a chance to win, sharing that while he felt like a champion, the team provided him with the opportunity to wear a World Series ring. He joked that he hadn't worn the 1981 World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 30 years because it hadn't fit.

On his first season with the Houston Astros

Dusty Baker joined the Houston Astros prior to the 2020 season. In what was one of the most bizarre years in MLB history, the COVID-19 pandemic had kept fans out of the stadiums for the entire campaign.

Baker said this had helped the team because they were coming off of the bombshell sign-stealing scandal, but they did not have to face the fans throughout his first year as manager.

Baker said the pandemic season was a difficult one, including a shutdown during Spring Training. However, he was able to call upon his extensive history in the MLB and guide the players through the disruptions.

Dusty Baker on his message throughout his MLB career

For Dusty Baker, the influence of those who came to him made the biggest impact on his career. After his playing career came to an end, he was frustrated and thinking of packing it all in and going home.

However, it was his father who gave him powerful words of wisdom that he retained throughout his managerial career.

"All of the people that you met, it's not up to you to possess and take what they gave you, it's up to you to pass it on to somebody else" - What Baker's father told him

This is something that stuck with him throughout his career and something that he hopes he was able to impart to the players that he managed.