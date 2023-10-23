Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros are one win away from reaching the World Series for the third consecutive season. The reigning World Series champions will be looking to walk away with a victory against their in-state rivals, the Texas Rangers, on Monday night.

The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier to the mound and will be hoping to get several quality innings from their starter. The team will also have several options available out of the bullpen. According to manager Dusty Baker, Justin Verlander may not be one of them.

“I would like not to, if possible, unless we go into extra innings or whatever it is,” he said. “So, I mean, he's coming off his Tommy John. Is a risk worth the gain of his career next year. I believe in winning games, but not necessarily at the cost of a man's health.”

One of the major reasons behind Baker's reluctance to play Verlander is health. The 40-year-old future Hall of Famer missed the entire 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery. Given his age, Baker is uncertain if forcing Verlander into Game 7 action is the best for all parties.

Perhaps Baker believes that the Houston Astros will be fine without Verlander on Monday, given the team's depth in the rotation and bullpen.

If Verlander were to pitch on Monday and potentially sustain an injury, it could keep him out of the rotation for the remainder of the postseason. The $43,000,000 man remains under contract with the club for the 2024 season, so a serious injury could force him to miss substantial time next year.

Dusty Baker has given odd responses this postseason when asked about the health of players

All that being said, Dusty Baker has given a few responses this postseason that have been left open to interpretation or downright confusing at times.

One such instance came when Baker was asked about an illness that had been bothering superstar Yordan Alvarez. When asked about its origin, he stated that not only did Alvarez have a virus, but everyone did.

