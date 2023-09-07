Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker hailed his team's remarkable hitting performance against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.

The Astros beat the struggling Rangers 12-3 to complete a sweep of their three-game AL West series. Jose Abreu's grand slam in the third inning was Houston's third home run against Texas starter Max Scherzer, who was done soon after. Abreu had added a three-run blast.

Baker said about the Astros’ hitting performance, especially Abreu's:

“The guys were ready. We jumped them early and got in their tired bullpen. Boy, what a day for Abreu -- seven ribbies and two homers. I’ve seen Scherzer a lot better. He left some pitches up on the zone, some breaking balls, and our guys didn’t miss them. Verlander was very good.

"We’re happy about this sweep here, and now we’ll take a day off and play a tough San Diego team we haven’t seen before.”

Houston Astros' Jose Abreu had some heartwarming words for his teammates

One of the reasons Abreu wanted to join with Houston in the offseason was because he had watched the Astros' in the last seven years from afar.

Although his season hasn't gone as well as he would have anticipated, he demonstrated on Wednesday that he still has something to offer with his bat.

“I’ve had some rough moments, but the biggest thing for me is this whole organization has had my back, a lot of the guys here have had my back -- even (during) the tough moments and the good ones,” Abreu said. “You’ve got to try to find the positive things and take those.”

Abreu joined the White Sox in Oct. 2013 after being granted free agency by the MLB.

Since 2013, Abreu has predominantly played first base. In fewer than 20% of the games he has played, he has also stepped in as designated hitter.

Awarded the Silver Slugger Award in 2014, 2018 and 2020, as well as the American League Most Valuable Player Award in 2020, Abreu also earned the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 2014.