Dusty Baker uncertain of Bryan Abreu's availability for crucial ALCS clash against Rangers

WkThe Astros face the Rangers in Game 6 of the ALCS tonight while facing questions about the availability of reliever Bryan Abreu. Manager Dusty Baker said to beat reporter Chandler Rome that a meeting is scheduled on Sunday evening to discuss Abreu's playing status.

This comes after Major League Baseball announced on Saturday that Abreu has been slapped with a two-game suspension. The disciplinary action was in response to Abreu hitting Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia with a pitch on Friday.

The incident followed a pivotal moment where Garcia had struck a three-run homer, putting the Rangers ahead 4-2 in the sixth inning. Tensions flared in the eighth when Abreu's pitch struck Garcia's right elbow pad, prompting a heated altercation.

The ensuing fight led to benches clearing. Both Bryan Abreu and Adolis Garcia were ejected along with manager Dusty Baker. Baker was ejected for throwing his cap in reaction to Abreu's ejection.

While the suspension is technically set to commence in tonight's Game 6, Abreu is widely expected to appeal. An appeal would likely delay the suspension until the 2024 regular season.

When asked about Bryan Abreu's appeal status, Baker gave a humorous reply. He said:

"I’m not a lawyer, even though my mom wanted me to be a lawyer, that’s too much school."

The expected appeal will be critical for both Abreu and the Astros, who are in a tightly contested series with the Rangers.

Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu's dismissal marked a tumultuous Game 5 vs. Rangers

Astros' Bryan Abreu was ejected in a turbulent Game 5 against the Texas Rangers, adding drama to an already high-stakes contest. The dismissal left Houston momentarily rattled but did little to dampen the team's resolve.

Despite the chaos, the Astros triumphed as Jose Altuve blasted a three-run home run in the ninth inning. This secured a 3-2 series lead in the best-of-seven ALCS.

Texas initially dominated on the road, making it seem as though they would sweep the Astros. However, Houston has staged a remarkable comeback.

The victory marks Houston's third consecutive win on the road against the Rangers. Now, the Astros find themselves on the brink of yet another World Series appearance.