In a 2019 interview, former San Francisco Giants manager Dusty Baker offered his opinion on the debate over Barry Bonds and Jeff Kent's potential induction into the Hall of Fame.

Baker expressed skepticism regarding the claims of Bonds using performance-enhancing drugs based on his personal experience of managing Bonds for ten years. Apart from highlighting Bonds' extraordinary accomplishments as one of the greatest players ever, he emphasized the significance of the idea of innocence until proven guilty.

Baker acknowledged the glimmer of voter support and potential for future recognition as the argument over Bonds and Clemens' Hall of Fame induction went on. He acknowledged that it might not occur soon, but he's optimistic that Bonds and Kent would eventually be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"Well you know something, everyone talks about the PED use. I was there and I don't know, and I don't think other people know either because when I was a kid I used to say you were innocent until proven guilty. Has Barry ever been proved guilty like any of these guys?

"Did some of the guys get through the cracks that were guilty? I'm sure, but I mean, you look at these numbers and Barry Bonds is one of the greatest players of all time.", Baker told Christopher Russo on MLB Network's High Heat in a 2019 interview.

In his final statement, Baker said that the Hall of Fame debates should consider players' intelligence and defensive prowess apart from their power-hitting. For the Hall of Fame to be truly complete, he emphasized the need for players like Bonds and Kent to be inducted.

Barry Bonds' MLB career and accomplishments

Barry Bonds in San Francisco Giants Number 25 Retirement Ceremony

Barry Bonds, a legendary figure in Major League Baseball, had a career filled with extraordinary moments and records that solidified his place among the sport's greatest players.

Despite his undeniable talent and numerous achievements, Bonds' association with performance-enhancing drugs has overshadowed his legacy and prevented his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his final year of eligibility.

The most iconic moment came on Aug. 7, 2007, when Bonds surpassed Hank Aaron's longstanding home run record by hitting his 756th career homer. The blast, off Nationals pitcher Mike Bacsik, sent the ball soaring into right-center field, prompting an ecstatic celebration

Another remarkable milestone happened on Apr. 12, 2004, when Bonds tied his godfather and Giants legend Willie Mays with his 660th career home run. The emotional significance of the achievement was evident, as Bonds shared a heartfelt moment with Mays, who presented him with a diamond-encrusted Olympic torch.

Bonds is the 17th player to reach the illustrious 500-home run club, doing so on Apr. 17, 2001. The Giants' win over the Dodgers was sealed by his two-run home run, which was followed by a moment of celebration with Willie McCovey and Mays.

Bonds received criticism for his postseason performances, but he put on a fabulous performance in the 2002 World Series. His four home runs against the Angels, including a massive one-off Troy Percival that reportedly traveled 485 feet, displayed his incredible power, astounding both teammates and rivals.

Despite his disappointment of not being elected to the Hall of Fame, Bonds' impact on the game of baseball will forever be remembered.

