Dwayne 'The Rock’ Johnson's Teremana tequila set to take center stage at Globe Life Field as celeb strikes partnership with Texas Rangers

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has signed a deal with the Texas Rangers, which will make his tequila brand, Teremana Tequila, available at Globe Life Field. Johnson took to X on Friday to share the exciting news:

"I’ll be in Texas next month raising a @teremana toast to the @Rangers and all the fans," Johnson posted on social media Thursday night. "Great partnership, and thank you to Teremana lovers everywhere for making Teremana a historic and record-breaking brand."

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Richard Black, the CEO of Teremana Tequila, gave a statement, explaining how the team is a perfect match for the brand:

“We take great pride in knowing that fans will be able to enjoy Teremana while watching the Rangers this season and for many seasons to come. The Rangers are a team that shares our values, which is why the partnership is such an important one for us.

"They put in the work and are all about sharing Mana with fans and their wider community by bringing good energy and bringing people together. We all look forward to raising many Teremana Toasts together."

Texas Rangers have an uphill battle to repeat as World Series winners in 2024

"The Rock" is an eight-time WWE Champion and the Texas Rangers will be looking to emulate his success in the 2024 MLB season. While the team has been celebrating its first World Series win in franchise history this offseason, preparations to defend it have already begun.

With Spring Training underway, Texas is set to start its schedule of games on Friday at 3.05 p.m. ET against the Kansas City Royals. While Spring Training represents a chance to get a look at their roster and get into match fitness for the season, Texas will want to win as many games as possible and hit the new season with some momentum.

While they won the World Series in 2023, not many are predicting the franchise to do so again in the upcoming season. Not only is repeating as champions a rarity, with the last team being the New York Yankees' incredible three-peat between 1998 and 2000, but the LA Dodgers have stepped up this winter.

The Dodgers' spending spree has been well documented, headlined by Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow. As such, a superteam appears to be coming together and the Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are the favorites. Given the level of competition around the league, it will be interesting to see how Texas gets on in 2024.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.