Dylan Cease Rumors: Mariners emerge as potential destination despite Orioles being 'top suitors' for White Sox pitcher, per MLB Insider

Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease's trade rumors have once again intensified, as the former Cy Young finalist can be moved this offseason. The White Sox would need a lot in return if they were to move their star pitcher. With the Yoshinobu Yamamoto signing closure, it's time for Cease to take the spotlight.

MLB Insider Jon Morosi mentioned that the Baltimore Orioles are the top suitors in the Dylan Cease trade market, but the Seattle Mariners are also very much in it.

"The Baltimore Orioles are a top suitor for Dylan Cease. One team though I'm watching carefully... the Mariners," Morosi said. "Now you might say why the Mariners will be involved trying to trade for the starter. They have got arguably the best depth of young starters in Major League Baseball but one thing they have not been able to do yet is to land a major free agent bat in addition to Mitch Garver.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So perhaps their strategy could be: Get the starting pitcher, which then allows you to move Bryce Miller or Bryan for an impact bat via the trade market. I think that is an option, you think about the Rays with Yandy Diaz and the group of bats they have, stay tuned for that two part move potentially by the Seattle Marniers."

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if the Mariners go as per the idea suggested by Morosi or do they let the Orioles take in Cease this offseason. Teams that may have missed on initially on top free agent hurlers could also sweep in anytime.

Dylan Cease trade market explained

MLB Insider Jon Morosi discussed the trade market for the 25-year-old phenom on Hot Stove of the MLB Network.

"I think after we saw the Glasnow move to the Dodgers, Dylan Cease is now the top arm available on the trade market," Morosi said. "It's not just one year, it's two years and that's why there is so much interest for someone who's previously a Cy Young Award finalist."

"One thing that White Sox could do is to take it up until the trade deadline of 2024 season and if Cease gets his props with the team, then his value will increase."

One big factor that works in Dylan Cease's favor is that he is a workhorse and has pitched more than 175 innings in 2022 (184.0 innings, 32 starts) and 2023 (177.0 innings, 33 starts). This quality in starting pitchers is rare these days, and it is something that could entice MLB teams to trade for him.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.