Dylan Cease Trade Rumors: Insider reports White Sox looking for 'three premium prospects' in return for ace

Dylan Cease remains one of the strongest right-hand pitchers left on the market and is almost certain to be traded. The Chicago White Sox pitcher is expected to be traded thanks to the club options left on his contract and the size of the salary he is expected to garner in 2024.

With an ERA of 2.20 and 227 strikeouts, Dylan Cease placed second in the AL Cy Young race of 2022. But he couldn't sustain his success through 2023, faltering with an ERA of 4.58.

His strikeout percentage dropped significantly to a little over 26%, and his fastball velocity dropped from roughly 97 mph to less than 96 mph.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The White Sox had a disappointing 61-101 season and are expected to be on a rebuilding path. They are looking to shed some of the big names on their roster for some long-term solutions in the form of prospects.

San Diego Padres v Chicago White Sox

As per reports from Joel Sherman writing for NY Post, the team is looking for at least three main prospects from the farm system of the team they are looking to trade Cease to.

Both New York teams, the Mets and the Yankees have been linked to the ace pitcher; however, the main contenders are the Baltimore Orioles, who are looking to consolidate on a strong season in 2023.

The Metsies and the Bombers are in need of credible names for their weekly pitching staff, while the Os are looking for their starter to begin the rotation.

How much will Dylan Cease earn in 2024?

What has attracted most teams looking to Dylan Cease is his two-year club option left on the contract. Moreover, he is expected to earn only $8.8 million in each of those years, giving big-market clubs some more incentive to add more arms to their pitching staff if required.

As for the White Sox, trading Cease will give them the leverage to ask for some young arms who can become a steady figure in the rotation for the next few years.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.