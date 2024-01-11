Dylan Cease Trade Rumors: Insider reveals club that can 'outbid the other teams' to land ace  

As the MLB offseason unfolds, the name of Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease continues to be a focal point of trade discussions. While rumors had simmered, recent reports indicate a resurgence of interest in the 28-year-old ace, with the Baltimore Orioles emerging as a potential front-runner in the pursuit of Cease’s services.

White Sox General Manager Chris Getz confirmed the widespread interest in Cease, stating that nearly every club in the league has expressed some level of interest in the talented pitcher. Trade discussions have been relatively quiet recently, prompting speculation that the White Sox might be waiting for the free-agent market for starting pitchers to thin out, thus increasing demand for Cease.

The reported demands from the Chicago White Sox are steep, with the club seeking multiple high-end prospects and additional fill-ins in return for Cease. This high asking price has been labeled as unrealistic by insiders, including Jim Bowden of The Athletic. However, Bowden suggests that the White Sox may eventually lower their expectations, making a deal more palpable for interested teams.

Orioles’ top farm system could be key to outbid other teams in Dylan Cease sweepstakes

Among the suitors, the Baltimore Orioles stand out as a strong contender for Cease’s services. The Orioles boast an impressive farm system, featuring six players ranked in MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospects. This deep pool of talent positions the Orioles to potentially outbid the other teams in contention for Cease.

Despite the apparent reluctance to meet the current asking price, the Orioles are seen as a team that could make a significant move to bolster their chances of contending for a World Series. With a young, star-studded roster and farm system brimming with potential, the Orioles are in a unique position to strike a deal when the price aligns with their valuation.

As the trade saga unfolds, Orioles fans eagerly await a potential deal that could signal their team’s commitment to competing at the highest level. While prudence is essential, the Orioles’ enviable farm system positions them as a formidable contender in the Dylan Cease sweepstakes, offering the promise of a brighter future for the franchise.

