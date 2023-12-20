Dylan Cease Trade Rumors: MLB teams to target White Sox pitcher after Yoshinobu Yamamoto's pursuit concludes

As MLB teams across the country continue to build their pitching rotation for the next season, insider Mark Feinsand believes that Dylan Cease is the most likely arm to be traded after Yoshinobu Yamamoto. While the saga for the Japanese star's signature continues, many teams look to Cease as the next option if they fail to land Yamamoto. On that note, there are several pitchers who could make moves, but Cease seems to be the most likely, given where the Chicago White Sox are at the moment.

Dylan Cease was originally selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 2014 MLB draft, but was traded to the Chicago White Sox in 2017 after three years in the minors. After moving to the White Sox, Cease went on to make his major league debut in 2019. He slowly established himself as a reliable starter and went on to have his best season in 2022, finishing 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA (2nd in AL) in 32 starts at the end of the season.

However, he saw a slight slump in his numbers over the 2023 season but remains a promising addition to any starting rotation in the MLB. Given that the White Sox are in a rebuilding phase this winter, MLB Insider Mark Feinsand expects Cease to be the next pitcher to be traded after the Yamamoto race. Moreover, he has two years left on his contract, which means that any team that signs him will have control for at least two years without having to worry about free agency.

Who are the favorites to sign RHP Dylan Cease?

One week ago, the team considered favorites to sign Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease would have been the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, with the LA side acquiring Tyler Glasnow and offloading Ryan Pepiot in the process, they are not as likely anymore.

The finalists for his services will only become apparent once the Yamamoto contract is done but two teams have already stepped up their efforts for Cease: the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Atlanta Braves. Reports suggest that both teams are making a strong push, and if Yamamoto keeps delaying his decision, Cease may well be snatched by another MLB side soon.

