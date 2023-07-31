Dylan Cease Trade Rumors: Teams on alert as White Sox reportedly “listening to offers” for ace

The Chicago White Sox have maintained a rigid stance regarding Dylan Cease and Luis Robert Jr. throughout the trade window. Despite being sellers, the AL Central club is unwilling to do away with assets they deem untouchable.

However, with the deadline fast approaching, they seem open to striking a deal for the right price. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the White Sox are listening to offers for their star ace and All-Star slugger.

Rosenthal notes perception around the industry is that Cease and Robert are untouchable, but rival executives view their willingness to listen to offers as a small opening for a deal.

Are the White Sox really willing to trade Dylan Cease and Luis Robert Jr.?

Dylan Cease hasn’t been at his best this season but still remains integral for the Chicago White Sox. He has a 4-4 record with a 4.15 ERA and 1.34 WHIP, striking out 143 batters in 119.1 innings.

However, he is only 27 years old and is under team control through the 2025 campaign. Many teams remain interested in last year's AL Cy Young runner-up and the White Sox may find it hard to pass on the right combination of prospects who could significantly bolster their farm system.

Having struggled with major injuries for the past two seasons, Robert has finally emerged as one of the best power bats in the AL. He's hitting .269/.323/.559 with 29 home runs and 60 runs batted in, earning his first All-Star Game call-up en route.

Robert is just days away from his 26th birthday and is yet to hit his true prime. There is zero reason for the White Sox to even begin entertaining the idea of trading him, with Robert under a contract potentially through the 2027 season.

It could simply be a case of the White Sox doing their due diligence and remaining open-minded to sensational offers that they will find too difficult to turn down. A trade for either player would require a massive return.

Starting pitching is arguably the most sought-after position this trade window, which makes Dylan Cease such a valuable name going into deadline day. There are teams willing to go the distance in negotiations, and the White Sox have already traded five pitchers this summer. Don’t be shocked if they make it six.