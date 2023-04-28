Dylan Cease Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Chicago White Sox Cy Young finalist

Last season, Dylan Cease emerged as one of the top starting pitchers in Major League Baseball. The 27-year-old starter posted a 14-8 record with a dazzling 2.20 ERA with 227 strikeouts and a 1.109 WHIP. Thanks to his phenomenal 2022 season, he finished second in the American League Cy Young Award voting, falling one spot behind future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander.

So far this season, Cease has struggled a bit compared to last year. Through six games started, Dylan Cease has a 2-1 record with a 4.15 ERA and 37 strikeouts. He currently ranks 11th in the MLB in strikeouts, though he will likely be able to climb that leaderboard if he regains his previous form.

After praising him the entire time, it may seem ridiculous to raise the question if the Chicago White Sox would consider trading away their superstar pitcher. However, considering Chicago's disappointing start to the season, and the fact that the team may be retooling its roster, it's not an impossible notion.

. @dookiebettss Dylan Cease and Tim Anderson at the deadline. Dylan Cease and Tim Anderson at the deadline. https://t.co/9MP4QKnXpN

Cease will also be looking to secure a massive contract extension soon that may force the White Sox front office to consider the future of their ace. While potentially unlikely, if Chicago decides to trade their superstar, here are three potential landing spots that could benefit everyone involved.

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be interested in Dylan Cease on the trade market

The Los Angeles Dodgers are entering an interesting era of their franchise. With Clayton Kershaw nearing the end of his legendary career, Julio Urias potentially hitting the free agent market, and with Walker Buehler struggling with his health, Los Angeles may be looking for a new star pitcher.

Enter Dylan Cease, who has two years remaining of arbitration eligibility. That level of team control may not only open the trade market for Cease but also increase the return package for the Chicago White Sox.

serg @dodgerserg Dylan Cease will be a dodger one day Dylan Cease will be a dodger one day

The Dodgers seemingly have an infinite supply of top-tier prospects, so the White Sox may be tempted to enter a rebuilding stage by trading away their veteran players.

Could the Chicago Cubs be in play?

The Chicago Cubs have made their intentions of competing known. This offseason, the Cubbies completely reloaded their roster by signing several notable free agents, including Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Trey Mancini, and Cody Bellinger.

However, after all of their new additions, the club is still missing a bona fide ace on their roster. While Marcus Stroman has performed admirably this season, Cease would be an instant upgrade to the starter position. The Cubs' collection of prospects such as Pete Crow-Armstrong could entice the White Sox to make a move.

The New York Yankees are always in play if a superstar become available

While baseball fans may scoff at the idea of the Yankees landing Dylan Cease, if the White Sox are looking for a package of prospects, there are few teams as equipped to offer such a deal. Prospects such as Jasson Dominguez, Oswald Peraza and Austin Wells would all likely be in play if the Bronx Bombers were to land Cease.

the_stug0tz @the_stug0tz Trade for Luis Robert or Dylan Cease @Yankees Trade for Luis Robert or Dylan Cease @Yankees

Going back to Cease's two remaining years of arbitration eligibility, the fact that the New York Yankees could lose both Luis Severino and Frankie Montas in free agency means that they will be needing a starter in the coming years.

