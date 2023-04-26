Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: 3 plausible trade packages for Chicago Cubs to lure Angels superstar

The Shohei Ohtani saga has been one of the top stories of the MLB season. The two-way superstar is widely regarded as the best player in baseball, with teams lining up to send contract offers to Ohtani when he hits free agency.

While the Los Angeles Angels are desperate to hang on to the former American League MVP, it appears that they may have no choice but to trade him this season. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, if the Angels were to fall out of playoff contention as the trade deadline approaches, they very well may begin fielding calls from teams.

A few familiar teams have been mentioned to land Shohei Ohtani in either free agency or in a trade, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees often mentioned. The New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres have all also been mentioned in various rumors surrounding the former MVP.

However, there is one dark horse team that fans may not have considered at first, the Chicago Cubs. According to an anonymous MLB executive, there is a realistic possibility that the Cubs could make a run at Ohtani in free agency.

"Cubs are 1 elite SP and 1 elite hitter away from being a true World Series contender… Deadline deal for Ohtani (& bullpen help)…" - @banderson615

If the Cubs are serious about adding Shohei Ohtani to their roster, they may need to pursue the two-way superstar in the trade market as opposed to out-bidding the Yankees or Dodgers. Here is a look at three potential trades that could land Ohtani in Chicago.

#1 - A massive prospect haul could tempt the Angels to move Shohei Ohtani

If the Chicago Cubs were to land Shohei Ohtani in a trade, the most likely candidate that the Los Angeles Angels would seek in return would be Pete Crow-Armstrong, who is the No. 1 prospect in the Chicago Cubs system. The outfielder is not only one of the Cubs' top prospects but one of the top outfield prospects in the entire MLB.

In the first potential trade, the Los Angeles Angels received Pete Crow-Armstrong, Matt Mervis, Cade Horton and DJ Herz in exchange for Ohtani. While this would net the Cubs the best player in the world, they would give up three of their top six prospects, which may be a steep price, however, this is Shohei Ohtani we are talking about.

"Pete.Crow.Armstrong. Fall behind 0-2, foul off 11 pitches, grind out 6 minute at bat. On the 16th pitch... hit a Grand Slam." - @mj_ernst

#2 - The Angels land prospects and MLB-level talent

In the second potential deal, the Angels land Pete Crow-Armstrong again, however, instead of a package comprised of only prospects, they land proven MLB talent. It's impossible to replace everything that Ohtani can do on the field, so the Angels would need to fill a void in the line-up and the pitching rotation.

In this situation, the Los Angeles Angels would acquire Pete Crow-Armstrong, Hayden Wesneski, Matt Mervis and Nick Madrigal. This will not only land the Angels two of Chicago's top prospects, but a promising young pitcher in the form of Wesneski, as well as Madrigal, who could benefit from the change of scenery.

"Hayden Wesneski, Wicked Sweepers." - @PitchingNinja

#3 - The Angels land Crow-Armstrong and MLB stars

As you can tell, it seems unlikely that the Chicago Cubs will land Shohei Ohtani without trading away Pete Crow-Armstrong. The outfielder has all of the tools to become a superstar in the MLB, which is why he is the key piece to land the Japanese star.

The Angels were hoping to remain competitive, they may look to add players who could contribute from Day 1. In this package, they could not only potentially land Crow-Armstrong, but proven veterans Ian Happ and Justin Steele. While this may sound like a steep price, Ohtani is a game-changer who could push the Cubs over the edge.

Now in his third season in the Majors, Justin Steele has been one of the best pitchers in baseball. However, at 27 years old, this may simply be a lucky stretch to the beginning of the season. Either way, Steele could become one of the top pitchers in the Angels rotation following the deal.

