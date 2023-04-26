Create

San Diego Padres fans dismayed after another shutout loss this season: "Literally the Brooklyn nets of the MLB"

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Apr 26, 2023 04:43 GMT
San Diego Padres v Chicago Cubs
Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres reacts after striking out to end the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. [Source: Getty Images]

The San Diego Padres continued their inconsistent form as they fell to the Chicago Cubs in a 6-0 blowout loss. The Padres managed just five hits throughout the game as Chicago added four runs late on in the eighth to kill the game.

Justin Steele was solid for the Cubs as he allowed just three hits in 5.1 innings. He conceded only three hits off Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts and Austin Nola. The Padres tried to rally in the seventh as Matt Carpenter hit a double before Nola walked. However, Trent Grisham grounded out and that was the closest they came.

The hot and cold nature of the Padres batting lineup has been very evident. The team has been shut out in 20 percent of its games so far. This was their fifth shutout in their last 15 games and the 10th time this season that they failed to secure any hits with batters in scoring positions.

San Diego Padres came from a four-game series against the Diamondbacks where they secured three wins off the back of 19 runs scored. However, they were still outscored by the D'backs because of a shutout 9-0 loss against them in the second game. Their other shutout losses have come against the New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves.

Final. https://t.co/ts7zFDQfZe

San Diego Padres fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment after the loss.

@StoolBaseball The padres are literally the Brooklyn nets of the MLB
@Padres Padres make every pitcher look like a Cy Young candidate. Have way too many players near the Mendoza line. Hitters are all hoping someone else does the job. Pitching sux, hitting sux and coaching sux.
@StoolBaseball Reminds me of a team that plays in the Bronx
@Padres The Padres never fail to lead the league in getting shutout. https://t.co/5UKAjWGsK9
@Padres Hire an actual professional hitting coach pls
@Padres 4 shutouts in the last 8 days… https://t.co/PoAbSMhOJR
@Padres Another embarrassing loss to a pitcher no one knows. Great job padres.
🤦🏻‍♂️ but. how? with that line up. how? twitter.com/Padres/status/…

Fans also chose to troll Fernando Tatis Jr., who was seen showing off his dancing skills at shortstop.

@Padres Less dancing, more laying off sliders in the other batters box 😭😭 https://t.co/XLxUZpiT3x
Cubs fans chanting “HE’S ON STEROIDS” to Fernando Tatis Jr and he’s just dancing to it https://t.co/tZu0sA18C5

San Diego Padres have work cut out against the Cubs

The Padres have to come back from an opening game loss in a series again as they take on the Cubs for the remaining two games. Away in Chicago, the weather will continue to play a major factor as the Padres aren't always accustomed to the 40 degress farenheit temperature.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
