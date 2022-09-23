"I'll be honest, I'm still in shock" "I keep telling people Hayden Wesneski is the next Max Scherzer" - Chicago Cubs fans were left buzzing after pitcher Hayden Wesneski's immaculate inning last night

Last night in Pittsburgh, during the Chicago Cubs' 3-2 victory, pitcher Hayden Wesneski made history. The 24-year-old right-handed pitcher became only the fifth Cubs pitcher since 1876 to throw an immaculate inning. Wesneski's is the sixth immaculate inning of the 2022 season, joining Ryan Helsley, Reid Detmers, Phil Maton, Luis Garcia, and Nestor Cortes Jr.

The rookie pitcher was dominant in his start against the Pittsburgh Pirates last night, yet Cubs' fans were left tongue-tied by his immaculate inning.

Hayden Wesneski: Farmhand to potential ace

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs

Wesneski was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the sixth-round of the 2019 MLB draft. Over appearances in 25 games in the Yankees' minor league system, Wesneski went 11–6 with a 3.25 ERA and 151 strikeouts over 130 innings before being traded to the Chicago Cubs for Scott Effross.

Since being called to the Major Leagues on September 6, Wesneski has been a revelation for the Cubs. In 22.0 innings with Chicago, Wesneski has a 2-1 record and a 2.45 ERA, while recording 24 strikeouts.

The promise shown by Wesneski is another reason for Cubs fans to be excited about their prospects as the team is currently in a rebuilding state. Wesneski joins the likes of outfielders Pete Crow-Armstrong and Brennen Davis, who rank inside MLB's top 50 prospects.

The history of the immaculate inning

An immaculate inning occurs when a pitcher strikes out all three batters he faces in one inning, using the minimum possible number of pitches (nine). Last night's immaculate inning by Wesneski is only the 111th in the history of Major League Baseball.

The first recorded immaculate inning was thrown by John Clarkson on June 4, 1889 against the Philadelphia Quakers. In that time, only five pitchers have thrown an immaculate inning for the Chicago Cubs. The other pitchers who have accomplished the feat include LaTroy Hawkins (2004), Lynn McGlothen (1979), Bruce Sutter (1977) and Milt Pappas (1971).

It's safe to say that Wesneski has etched his name into Chicago sports history.

