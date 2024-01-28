Dylan Cease Update: Mariners 'quietly' enter negotiations with White Sox for star pitcher, per insider

The Dylan Cease sweepstakes have taken a turn, as the Seattle Mariners have reportedly entered the discussions, though "quietly." The team is looking to bring in a star talent and Cease is reportedly on their radar. The asking price is still steep for the 27-year-old former Cy Young finalist who has two years of team control, though.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported:

"The Seattle Mariners have quietly entered trade talks with the Chicago White Sox for ace Dylan Cease, with the White Sox seeking a package centered around young starter Bryce Miller or Bryan Woo."

He went on to praise what the Mariners would have if they landed the Chicago White Sox ace:

"If the Mariners meet the White Sox’s steep asking price, they would have one of the most powerful starting rotations in baseball with a Luis Castillo, Cease, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby."

After barely missing out on the playoffs in 2023, they'd be in line to make a return trip to the postseason with a starting rotation filled with All-Stars and talented pitchers.

Nightengale did mention that this trade isn't a guarantee, and if it doesn't come to fruition, then they will likely keep Cease on the roster to start the season. They could then have trade talks with teams around the trade deadline or see if someone gets desperate after an injury.

Will Dylan Cease be traded?

The Chicago White Sox likely understand that they're a couple of years away from a contender. Whether or not they want to commit to Dylan Cease beyond that timeline is what determines if they will trade him.

Will Dylan Cease be traded soon?

In two years, when the White Sox have presumably built up a roster of young, talented prospects, Cease will hit free agency. Young stars to build around aren't common in small markets, and the White Sox will likely be keeping Luis Robert Jr. long term.

That's why they're shopping Cease but not Robert, who is in a similar spot in terms of team control and talent level. The White Sox believe they can get a haul for Cease. Will a team acquiesce to their demands? It's very possible, especially at this trade deadline or the next.

