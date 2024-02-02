Dylan Cease Update: MLB analyst believes Corbin Burnes trade 'establishes the floor' for White Sox ace

Corbin Burnes' trade came out of nowhere as the Baltimore Orioles bolstered their starting rotation further with the addition of the former Cy Young winner. That has left the question, whether a trade of that magnitude will also influence teams to look for a possible swap with Chicago White Sox's Dylan Cease.

Burnes' acquisition by the Os is a testament to their strong farm system that regularly churns up strong prospects. The Brewers received infielder Joey Ortiz, left-handed pitcher DL Hall and Orioles' their 2024 Competitive Balance Round A draft pick.

The trade is likely to set the bar for other possible pitchers who could be traded, including Dylan Cease. The White Sox pitcher had a strong 2022, finishing second in the AL Cy Young race, but had a subpar 2023. Nevertheless, he has been in the talks all offseason as a possible trade target as Chicago looks to rebuild their roster.

On the MLB Tonight Show, analyst Jon Morosi said that Cease remains a trade target but for the trade deadline next season and not an immediate one, as he has two years of team control in his contract.

"I think he's going to be a trade more at the Trade Deadline. ... This though establishes the floor because Cease two years as compared to Corbin's one," Morosi said.

Possible destinations for Dylan Cease following Corbin Burnes trade

Following the Corbin Burnes trade, Dylan Cease has been scouted by many teams that need to boost their rotation. As per reports, the Yankees, Braves and the Mariners have come close to get hold of the 28-year-old pitcher.

However, the White Sox have been extravagant in their demands, as they want a bumper trade that sees young and upcoming prospects coming their way. That might be an indication that they are unwilling to trade him right now.

