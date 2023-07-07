Dylan Crews and girlfriend Jane Carson relax dockside along with LSU baseball teammate

Dylan Crews, LSU's centerfielder, recently took some time off to relax and unwind.

In a heartwarming Instagram post shared by Dylan's girlfriend Jane Carson, an adorable picture captured the moment as Dylan Crews, Jane Carson, Gavin Dugas, and his girlfriend Julia Rae enjoyed a leisurely day dockside.

The image showcased the bond between the LSU teammates as they basked in the serenity of the dockside setting with their significant others. Jane captioned the photo:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

''Favorite place with my favorite people

The Instagram post also shed light on these young athletes' personal lives, emphasizing the importance of relaxing and spending time with loved ones.

Dylan Crew and Jane Carson's relationship

Dylan Crew and Jane Carson

Dylan Crews, the talented LSU baseball player, and his girlfriend Jane Carson have been capturing hearts with their blossoming relationship.

While Dylan Crews keeps his Instagram content focused primarily on baseball, Carson's timeline provides glimpses into their love story.

According to Carson's Instagram posts, the couple began dating around July 2022, which means they have spent nearly a year together. Carson often shares pictures of their outings, date nights, and attending games together.

These snapshots provide a window into their shared experiences and the joy they find in each other's company.

Despite Dylan Crews maintaining a baseball-centric Instagram page, it's evident that Carson holds a special place in his life. Carson's posts showcase their connection, and the bond they share as best friends and travel companions.

On Dylan Crews' 21st birthday in February 2023, Carson took to her Instagram story to wish him a happy birthday and express her appreciation for being his "best friend, travel buddy, favorite date, and so much more."

While Dylan Crews focuses on his baseball journey, Carson diligently pursues her studies in sports administration with a concentration in commerce at LSU.

Their ability to support each other's passions and share life experiences demonstrates a strong foundation for their relationship.

Poll : 0 votes