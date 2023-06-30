Who is Dylan Crews' girlfriend, Jane Carson? A glimpse into the personal life of LSU star

At the College World Series, Dylan Crews and Louisiana State University (LSU) delivered a spectacular performance, overpowering the Florida Gators with an impressive 18-4 victory on June 26.

The win marked the Tigers' first triumph in the College World Series since their championship run in 2009.

The LSU star who is anticipated to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft is currently dating Jane Carson.

Carson is also a student at LSU.

Born and raised in the vibrant state of New Jersey, Carson embarked on a new chapter in her life by moving to Louisiana to pursue higher education at LSU.

Currently, Carson is taking her first steps into the professional realm through an internship at Marucci Sports.

Prior to her internship at Marucci Sports, Carson honed her skills and gained valuable experience as a Fitness Flex Recreational Assistant at MWR (Morale, Welfare, and Recreation).

At LSU, Carson is currently a junior, diligently pursuing her studies in Sports Administration with a concentration in Commerce.

Here are some of the pictures of the lovebirds throughout the course of their budding relationship:

As per Carson's Instagram timeline, the couple started dating around July 2022, implying they have completed almost one year together.

Dylan Crews' Instagram profile doesn't feature his girlfriend Jane's photos

Shriners Children's College Classic: HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 04: Dylan Crews #3 of the LSU Tigers.

Despite his girlfriend, Jane Carlson, frequently sharing photos of them together on her own Instagram account, LSU star Dylan Crews' profile seems to be devoid of any snapshots featuring her.

While Crews maintains an active Instagram account, sharing glimpses into his daily life, baseball training routines and moments with friends and teammates, the absence of any photos featuring Jane has raised eyebrows.

