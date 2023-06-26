Dylan Crews MLB Draft Profile: Height, weight, stats, and projected pick for LSU's five-tool player

Dylan Crews, the highly touted outfielder from LSU, has been making waves in the world of college baseball with his exceptional skills and impressive stats. Standing at 6'0" and weighing 203 lbs, Crews possesses all the tools to become a successful player at the professional level.

Crews chose to forego the 2020 MLB Draft to attend LSU, where he has excelled on the field. As a freshman in 2021, he quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. With a slashline of .362/.453/.663, 89 hits, 42 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, and a remarkable 18 home runs, Crews shattered records and earned accolades, including being named an All American and the Perfect Game Freshman of the Year.

In 2022, Crews continued to impress, putting up similar impressive numbers. With a .349/.463/.691 slashline, 87 hits, a whopping 72 RBIs, 5 stolen bases, and 22 home runs, he solidified his reputation as one of the best players in college baseball. He was even named a Co-SEC Baseball Player of the Year.

How has Dylan Crews performed in 2023?

Entering his junior season in 2023, Crews became the top-ranked draft prospect on MLB Pipeline's list. His performance this season has only solidified his standing as the best college baseball hitter. With a remarkable .543 batting average, a .664 on-base percentage, and a .947 slugging percentage, Crews has been dominating the competition. He leads in multiple categories, such as runs scored and hits, and has an outstanding 256 wRC+.

Dylan Crews' offensive success can be attributed to his improved plate approach, with an impressive walk rate of 22.7% and a low strikeout rate of 10.2%. These numbers showcase his ability to make adjustments and force pitchers to throw him quality pitches.

In addition to his offensive prowess, Dylan Crews is a solid defender. While he played center field for LSU due to his speed, he projects as a corner outfielder in the professional ranks. His average arm strength suggests he would excel as a left fielder.

When comparing Crews to current MLB players, he draws similarities to St. Louis Cardinals' left fielder Tyler O'Neill. Both players possess power to all fields, have impressive speed, and are slightly below average in height.

With his exceptional skills and performance, Crews is projected to be a top pick in the upcoming MLB Draft. His potential as an everyday left fielder with the ability to become an annual All-Star makes him an attractive prospect for teams like Pittsburgh and Washington, who have the early selections.

Overall, Dylan Crews' remarkable college career and outstanding skills make him a player to watch as he embarks on his professional baseball journey.

