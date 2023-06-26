Fact Check: Did Derek Jeter quit his new job at FOX? David Ortiz's prank pushes "The Captain" over the edge

Derek Jeter made his debut as an MLB on FOX broadcaster during the London Series last weekend. He teamed up with former teammate Alex Rodriguez and former rival David Ortiz to talk about the series. Ortiz, who played for the Boston Red Sox, wanted to commemorate the New York Yankees legend's debut.
He gave Jeter a customized Red Sox jersey with the Captain's name and number on it. He laughed as Jeter opened it and the shortstop, as soon as he realized what it was, tossed it away immediately.
He even went so far as to throw the entire box away and said that he had had a great time with the crew, but that he would be leaving and not coming back. This prompted rumors that he quit the team, but that is not the case.
Derek Jeter not quitting FOX after David Ortiz's gift
This was all an elaborate prank on David Ortiz's part and Derek Jeter, though he was probably taken by surprise, was simply playing into it. The two shared a fierce rivalry on the field, so this fits right in.
Jeter just began his broadcasting career and he knew when he signed on that he'd be working with the slugger known as Big Papi, so this is all par for the course. As of now, the legendary shortstop is still a member of FOX's team.