Fact Check: Did Derek Jeter quit his new job at FOX? David Ortiz's prank pushes "The Captain" over the edge

Derek Jeter made his debut as an MLB on FOX broadcaster during the London Series last weekend. He teamed up with former teammate Alex Rodriguez and former rival David Ortiz to talk about the series. Ortiz, who played for the Boston Red Sox, wanted to commemorate the New York Yankees legend's debut.

Shawn Spradling @Shawn_Spradling David Ortiz just gave Derek Jeter a Red Sox jersey with his name on it for his birthday. David Ortiz just gave Derek Jeter a Red Sox jersey with his name on it for his birthday. https://t.co/VvPINyhPjM

He gave Jeter a customized Red Sox jersey with the Captain's name and number on it. He laughed as Jeter opened it and the shortstop, as soon as he realized what it was, tossed it away immediately.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Big Papi's got jokes



(via

David Ortiz gifted Derek Jeter a custom Red Sox jersey for his studio analyst debutBig Papi's got jokes(via @MLBONFOX David Ortiz gifted Derek Jeter a custom Red Sox jersey for his studio analyst debut 💀Big Papi's got jokes 😂(via @MLBONFOX)https://t.co/zMmYrwzwPq

He even went so far as to throw the entire box away and said that he had had a great time with the crew, but that he would be leaving and not coming back. This prompted rumors that he quit the team, but that is not the case.

Derek Jeter not quitting FOX after David Ortiz's gift

This was all an elaborate prank on David Ortiz's part and Derek Jeter, though he was probably taken by surprise, was simply playing into it. The two shared a fierce rivalry on the field, so this fits right in.

Jeter did not quit FOX.

Jeter just began his broadcasting career and he knew when he signed on that he'd be working with the slugger known as Big Papi, so this is all par for the course. As of now, the legendary shortstop is still a member of FOX's team.

Poll : 0 votes