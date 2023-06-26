MLB Twitter reacts to Mets fan leaving mid-game after bad ball: "Don’t blame him one bit"

The New York Mets have had awful performances lately, and the game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday was another evidence of that.

A video of a fan leaving the stadium in the middle of the game is doing rounds on the internet. The man seemed so disheartened with the way the Mets were playing the game that he stood up from the seat, expressed disappointment and left mid-game.

Here's the video:

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia The Mets had this fan so fed up that he just walked out on his home plate seat The Mets had this fan so fed up that he just walked out on his home plate seat https://t.co/fe9yP5A71a

"The Mets had this fan so fed up that he just walked out on his home plate seat" - Jomboy Media

MLB Twitter supported the Mets fan leaving mid-game after the pitcher threw a bad ball. One said:

"He’s right - this team is a waste of time and money the way the are playing right now."

Another said:

"Don’t blame him one bit."

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

Jeremy Lopez @jeremy_lopez @JomboyMedia @shea_station He’s right - this team is a waste of time and money the way the are playing right now. @JomboyMedia @shea_station He’s right - this team is a waste of time and money the way the are playing right now.

Mets fans are calling themselves "tortured."

"This guy is all of us tortured Mets fans"

Craig Helfgott @CraigHelfgott Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia The Mets had this fan so fed up that he just walked out on his home plate seat The Mets had this fan so fed up that he just walked out on his home plate seat https://t.co/fe9yP5A71a This guy is all of us tortured Mets fans twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… This guy is all of us tortured Mets fans twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

For a few fans, it's even getting tough to watch the game at home:

"Just like me walking out of the living room"

Tony Law🇺🇸 @alaw61896 Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia The Mets had this fan so fed up that he just walked out on his home plate seat The Mets had this fan so fed up that he just walked out on his home plate seat https://t.co/fe9yP5A71a Just like me walking out of the living room twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… Just like me walking out of the living room twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

"Hashtag relatable"

"Been there, man…been there."

Sean @NDBleacherBum48 Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia The Mets had this fan so fed up that he just walked out on his home plate seat The Mets had this fan so fed up that he just walked out on his home plate seat https://t.co/fe9yP5A71a Been there, man…been there. twitter.com/jomboymedia/st… Been there, man…been there. twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

"Mood"

Phillies capitalized on New York Mets' errors to secure narrow win

New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies

In the eighth inning, the bases were loaded when Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner were struck by pitches. Those were the tying and winning runs for the visiting Philadelphia Phillies, who used an odd four-run rally to beat the New York Mets 7-6 and win the three-game series.

Since being swept by the Mets in a three-game series between May 30 through June 1, the Phillies have improved to 15-6 on the season. The Mets, meanwhile, are 5-15 since the sweep and hasn't won a series since.

The Mets have one of the worst records in the MLB while having by far the biggest payroll in the MLB. The most recent loss has disappointed New York Mets fans. Many of them are demanding that coach Buck Showalter be fired or that the team blow it up. Their current season is a shock after a 101-win season the previous year.

