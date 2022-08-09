"Easy win thank you" "Not even gonna talk s*** I genuinely feel bad for y’all" - New York Mets fans roast Cincinnati Reds after cruising to a 5-1 victory

The New York Mets took care of business against the Cincinnati Reds. They handed them their 64th loss of the season. This was the expected outcome for the game, given the Mets are one of the top teams in the National League. Despite the disparity in talent and wins between the two teams, the Mets fans on Twitter still reveled in this victory.

More than just enjoying the win, they made sure to roast the Reds after this loss. While some might perceive it as kicking an opponent while they're down, it was largely done in good fun.

This win gives the New York Mets 71 for the year. It moves them ahead of their rivals, the New York Yankees, in the overall standings.

The Cincinnati Reds have been a bottom tier team for most of the season, so they have taken their fair share of trash talk. Hopefully, times like these can inspire the franchise to make key improvements. If not, they will have another season like this in 2023 and be right back where they started. Many New York Mets fans allowed their memes to do the trash talking for them.

Even the Mets venerable mascot, Mr. Met, got involved in roasting the Reds on Twitter.

It would not be a Mets post-game celebration without, at least, one fan taking a ricochet shot at the Atlanta Braves.

Winning has become the norm for the Mets in 2022. This win against the Reds proves the fanbase will celebrate any win over any team, regardless of their quality.

Can the New York Mets build on this win over the Cincinnati Reds to claim the best record in the NL?

Cincinnati Reds v New York Mets

The Mets have only one NL team left ahead of them in the standings -- the Los Angeles Dodgers. The star-studded Dodgers have been on an absolute tear recently. They show no signs of slowing down. However, so have the Mets.

If both teams continue at their current pace, the Dodgers will likely edge out the Mets. But slumps can happen at any time, so the Mets need to stay vigilant. Just a few games here and there could make the difference between the number one and two seed.

This matchup was between two teams with wildly different trajectories. As the New York Mets are looking toward potential playoff matchups, the Cincinnati Reds are focused on 2023. Despite the different outlooks, Mets fans still rubbed the loss into Cincinnati Reds' fans' faces.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe