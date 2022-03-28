All-Star third baseman firing on all cylinders in Spring Training, club manager believes he "is going to have a good year" in 2022 campaign

Among the many offseason moves made by the New York Mets, signing Eduardo Escobar appeared to go under the radar. Nevertheless, he could turn out to be a vital piece of their 2022 campaign. A reigning All-Star in his own right, the versatile infielder might give them the firepower they need in the batting order.

Escobar spent the 2021 season with two different teams. He started with the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he batted with a .246 batting average, with 22 home runs and 65 RBI's in 98 games that earned him a trip to the 2021 All-Star Game in Colorado. He was then traded to the Milwaukee Brewers and spent the rest of the year there.

New York Mets skipper Buck Showalter didn't waste any time and was quick to praise the club's recent acquisition. He predicted that Escobar "is going to have a good year." Escobar was quick to prove that Showalter's faith in him wasn't misplaced. He started off spring training by blasting a home run against the Nationals in which the Mets won, 4-2. That was his only conversion in two plate appearances during the day. He's now batting .556 with an OPS of 1.525 in the tournament.

Showalter, reaffirming his opinion about the All-Star infielder, said this to the media:

"Escobar is a player that can add depth to our lineup. I can line him up in any position. It's important because he can protect other players by being a switch hitter.”

The Mets finished 27th in total runs batted in (RBI) in the 2021 season. The Venezuelan slugger scored 90 during the said season. He will bring in the help that Pete Alonso desperately needs for the hitter-needy squad.

Eduardo Escobar is a "steal" for the New York Mets quest for the NL East pennant

The versatility and flexibility of Eduardo Escobar, especially on the defensive side of the ball, is one of the key factors that drove the New York Mets into signing him.

Escobar played 18 games at first, 42 games at second, one at shortsop, and 99 games at third base last season during his his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Venezuelan infielder is leaning towards playing third-base but reiterated that he is okay to play in any position as long as it helps the team win. It will be interesting to see how the Mets management utilizes his unique skillset.

