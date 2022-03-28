New York Mets Predicted Lineups, Roster Details, and Rotations | MLB 2022 Season Preview 

The New York Mets are expecting big things for themselves this season. As has been widely reported, they signed Max Scherzer to a 3-year, $130 million contract, giving him over $43 million per year.

When confronted with news of that magnitude, it is easy to forget that there are other players, storyliners and roster moves that will hold sway over the 2022 New York Mets season.

We will go through the lineup, roster details and rotations for the New York Mets, who are looking to greatly improve on their 2021 fortunes when they finished with a mediocre record of 77-85, awarding them the 3rd place title in the National League East.

Steven Cohen, who owns the New York Mets, will be looking to do much better things in 2022.

New York Mets predicted opening day lineup

OF Brandon Nimmo OF Starling Marte SS Francisco Lindor 1B Pete Alonso DH Robinson Cano 3B Eduardo Escobar 2B Jeff McNeil OF Mark Canha C James McCann

The best new acquisition to this lineup is Starling Marte. Marte, who signed a 4-year contract with the New York Mets last November, will be paid roughly $19.5 million this year. The speedy shortstop went 25 for 27 stolen base attempts last year while playing for the Oakland Athletics and will surely exhibit his speed batting near the top of the order.

Robinson Cano missed all of last season after testing positive for a performance enhacing drug. Despite being nearly 40, Cano will be keen to kick back into gear. He only hit 10 home runs with the Mets in 2020, but batted an impressive .316.

Robinson Cano will be ready to get back in the box for the first time since 2020

Farther down the order is Mark Canha, who represents a dependable staple of the lower portion of the order. He hit 17 homeruns with the Athletics last year, impressive for a player in the #7 spot. His average could be higher, though, coming in at only .231. While behind the plate, James McCann is slowly maturing into a regular starter.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Mark Canha just clubbed his first home run as a Met, part of a back-to-back homer binge with Francisco Lindor.



Here's Canha's homer: Mark Canha just clubbed his first home run as a Met, part of a back-to-back homer binge with Francisco Lindor.Here's Canha's homer: https://t.co/3DOOKbQZuP

New York Mets pitching rotation

RHP Jake DeGrom RHP Max Scherzer RHP Chris Bassitt RHP Carlos Carrasco RHP Tylor Megill

At the start of last season, four of these five names would not be on the New York Mets Roster. Max Scherzer, as mentioned, signed a 3-year deal worth $135 million, while Chris Bassitt recently came over via a trade with the Oakland Athletics. Last year, the pair combined for an ERA of 2.56 with a record of 18-4. Needless to say, this puts the Mets pitching staff into an elite category.

SNY @SNYtv 3 strikeouts in 2 innings so far today for Max Scherzer: 3 strikeouts in 2 innings so far today for Max Scherzer: https://t.co/uKWugZpWs6

Tylor Megill, a rookie who made his MLB debut last season, will be eager to solidify his spot in the starting rotation. He went 4-6 last season with 18 starts.

New York Mets bench

LF Dominic Smith DH JD Davis C Thomas Nido RF Khalil Lee 3B Tsu Wei Lin 2B Travis Blankenhorn 2B Wilfredo Tofar

New York Mets - 3 Bold Predictions

1. Expect more excellence this season for Max Scherzer and Chris Bassit

Apart from the Scherzer signing and the Bassit trade, the Mets kept many players that were facing arbitration. These include Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo. Apart from just a few key moves, it hasn't been a busy offseason for the Mets' front office.

Due to this, the weight of the offseason rests squarely upon the two men’s shoulders. Max Scherzer did not lose a single game last year. Although he may not get the stellar run support he could expect on the Dodgers, we can expect a sub-2 ERA and, at least, 15 wins from Scherzer.

2. Pete Alonso will get a contract extension

Although first baseman Pete Alonso has not been able to replicate his unreal rookie season - in which he hit 53 homeruns - he has been able to keep up his production and will be looking to show the Mets front office that he is worth keeping.

Pete Alonso has already shown interest in staying in Queens. With his trajectory, we can expect him to hit, at least, 40 home runs and get the extension that he has been eyeing.

3. Robinson Cano may be banned from baseball again

We can only hope that, after being banned for an entire season due to steroid use, second baseman Robinson Cano will have learned his lesson. However, as the old saying goes, "Once a cheater, always a cheater."

Last season was not his first offense. In 2018, while playing for the Seattle Mariners, Cano tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug known as lasix. He was banned 80 games for the infraction. One would think that Cano, who is now nearing the end of his career, would have known better. It cannot be ruled out that Cano may be caught with some sort of PED in his system again, which will more than likely shut the books on his 16-year career.

Chris Bassitt hopes to duplicate or improve his 2021 12-4 record this year

The Mets play in the same division as the World Series defending Atlanta Braves - who will be guarding their glory with everything they have. The pitching staff looks markedly better than it did last year. Fans and management have big hopes for this squad in the season ahead.

Edited by Windy Goodloe