"Put-up-or-shut-up moment" - Former New York Mets pitcher believes Chris Bassitt can help the team win

Chris Bassitt was a key acquisition for the New York Mets. Long-time MLB pitcher Jerry Blevins thinks Bassitt can help the team win now. Blevins and Bassitt had similar career paths. Both played for the Oakland Athletics before moving to New York.

The Mets have one of the best pitching staffs in baseball, and Chris Bassitt should be able to excel in the Big Apple. Headlined by stars Max Scherzer and Jacob DeGrom, the New York Mets bullpen has more depth than expected. Chris Bassitt will have a chance to prove himself in 2022.

The high hopes for Chris Bassitt in 2022 were reported by SNY sports on Twitter, shown below.

Scouts and execs on why Chris Bassitt gives the Mets championship timber (via on.sny.tv/Nx8Xly5 "It’s probably a word that’s overused but he’s a bulldog out there. He doesn’t think anybody can beat him."Scouts and execs on why Chris Bassitt gives the Mets championship timber (via @NYNJHarper "It’s probably a word that’s overused but he’s a bulldog out there. He doesn’t think anybody can beat him."Scouts and execs on why Chris Bassitt gives the Mets championship timber (via @NYNJHarper) on.sny.tv/Nx8Xly5 https://t.co/coT0rpHP5g

How far can the New York Mets go in 2022?

Max Scherzer pitches through a black eye

As Jerry Blevins believes, Chris Bassitt is a perfect fit in the Mets clubhouse as a player with a strong personality and leadership potential. Chris Bassitt is also coming off his first All-Star season. The New York Mets will surely expect him to perform at a similar pace in 2022.

After a disappointing third-place finish in the National League East, the Mets believe they can make a push against some of the league's top teams. While the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves and always dangerous Philadelphia Phillies will be tough opponents in 2022, the superstar pitchers employed by the Mets will give them a chance.

With the addition of Chris Bassitt, the New York Mets have the pitching firepower needed to slow down potent offenses within their division. If Chris Bassitt can repeat his success in 2022, New York might just have two dominant teams in the city.

Chris Bassitt is already turning heads in spring training, as Mike Puma of the New York Post tweeted about watching him practice.

Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets Standing behind the plate watching Chris Bassitt work, you really appreciate his curveball. It’s got a nasty break. Standing behind the plate watching Chris Bassitt work, you really appreciate his curveball. It’s got a nasty break.

Winning baseball games is all that matters for fans in New York. With the pitching staff the Mets have assembled, they’ll be in contention for every game, as long as their offense isn't completely inept. They might not be able to crawl out of the Yankees' shadow immediately, but as the season progresses and the pitching dominates, the New York Mets could become one of the most feared teams in baseball.

