Detroit Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has been one of the best starters for his team this year. In 15 starts on the bump, the Venezuelan has posted a 2.95 ERA, fanning 91 batters in 88 innings.

Despite Rodriguez' personal success, the Detroit Tigers continue to be a sorry ball club. With a record of 47-60, Los Tigres are distant third in baseball's least-competitive division, the AL Central.

As such, Eduardo Rodriguez represented one of the best options to deal. Although he still has over two years remaining on his $77 million 2022 deal, the Tigers know that rebuilding is the only way forward.

According to reports, the Tigers were set to deal the 30-year old to the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, at the last minute, Rodriguez invoked his ten-team no trade clause, which included the Dodgers.

"I guess Eduardo Rodriguez just didn’t wanna go back to Dodger Stadium after this" - Blake Harris

In response to the unpredicted turn of events, MLB podcaster Carl Castellani offered his opinion. Speaking on the Barstool Sports, Castellani laid into Eduardo Rodriguez, questioning his motives, saying:

""This m***f***r abandoned the team for three months last year now he wants to stay"

Castellani was referencing Eduardo Rodriguez' behaviour last season. On June 13, 2022, the Detroit Tigers placed him on the restricted list due to personal matters. His time on the restricted list was unexplained, and he was released from the 40-man roster without pay until making his return nearly three months later.

A starter for the Boston Red Sox from 2015 until 2021, Rodriguez led the AL in starts during the 2019 season, making 34 of them. Additionally, the native of the city of Valencia finished sixth in AL Cy Young Award voting that season.

Eduardo Rodriguez will probably not win in Detroit

On the surface, the decision by the Venezuelan pitcher seems strange. With a record of 60-45, the Dodgers appear poised to win their division for the eleventh time in the last ten seasons. Meanwhile, the Tigers will be lucky to make the postseason before the end of the decade.

However, his contract is not a small one. Moreover, Rodriguez is likely very aware of the pressure in a big market vs a small one. Now, it appears as though he will get his wish, and remain a member of the ailing Detroit Tigers franchise for as long as he sees fit to do so.