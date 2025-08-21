  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Edwin Diaz's wife Nashaly dons a White one-piece swimsuit during her latest tropical photoshoot in Puerto Rico

Edwin Diaz's wife Nashaly dons a White one-piece swimsuit during her latest tropical photoshoot in Puerto Rico

By Safeer M S
Published Aug 21, 2025 14:55 GMT
MLB: All Star-Red Carpet Show - Source: Imagn
Edwin Diaz and his wife Nashaly (Credits: IMAGN)

New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz has been in a relationship with his wife, Nashaly, since 2012. The couple married in February 2019 and are proud parents to three boys.

Ad

Diaz's wife is known for her penchant for fashion, often sharing photoshoots on social media. On Wednesday, Nashaly shared a two-snap Instagram post of a photoshoot from her native Puerto Rico.

"Beauty with character, attitude with purpose.✨👸🏻❤️🤞🏻," Nashaly captioned the post (translated to English from Spanish).

The snap on the post showed Nashaly in a white one-piece swimsuit standing next to a wooden pole on a path. Her elegant dark hair was left free, and she looked towards the camera. The background is a tropical location, possibly a beach, with lush greenery and palm trees visible in the distance.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the second photo, she leaned against the post, with her right arm raised and her hand resting on the top of the post. Her left arm is bent at the elbow, and her gaze is directed away from the camera.

Ad

Diaz's wife was born as Nashaly Mercado on July 5, 1995, making her a year younger than the Mets relief pitcher. When they began a relationship, Diaz was beginning his career with the Seattle Mariners.

Edwin Diaz's wife, Nashaly, captivates the Mets star with her swimsuit photoshoots

On Saturday, Edwin Diaz's wife, Nashaly, shared a three-snap Instagram post. Taken from Puerto Rico, all three images showed Nashaly in a white, semi-transparent dress. The background featured the ocean with waves crashing and a rocky shoreline.

Ad
"Like the sea... deep, strong and calm at the same time 🌊🪸🐚," she captioned the post.

The first two snaps captured her from the waist up, while the third showed her submerged in water only from the knees down. In the first two, her gaze was directed away, but in the third, she looked straight into the camera.

Ad
"Mega Beautiful❤️❤️❤️ 😍," Edwin Diaz commented on the post (translated to English from Spanish)
Edwin Diaz&#039;s comment (Credits: @nashaly.diaz Instagram)
Edwin Diaz's comment (Credits: @nashaly.diaz Instagram)

Aside from her fashion escapades, Nashaly is also a strong source of support for Diaz's professional career. A regular at Citi Field, Nashaly also has great friendships with the spouses of Diaz's current and former teammates, namely those of Luis Severino, Starling Marte and Jose Quintana.

About the author
Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications