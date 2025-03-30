Edwin Diaz's wife Nashaly drops 2-word reaction as Mets' pitching staff stifles Astros' offense

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz enjoyed a strong 2024 campaign, finishing twith a 6-4 record, along with a. 3.52 ERA and 84 total strikeouts. Diz also recorded 20 saves and played a key role in helping his team secure a playoff berth on the final day of the regular season, ultimately ending up going as far as the NLCS.

It was not only Diaz that shined, as the entirety of the Mets' pitching staff appeared to rise to the occasion when it mattered most. It appears they are ready to have yet another big year, impressing in the Mets' win against the Houston Astros on Friday. Starting pitcher Tyler Megill pitched five innings, striking out six and allowing only one earned run, before bullpen arms Reed Garrett, AJ Minter, Ryne Stanek and Edwin Diaz pitched spotless innings each to keep the Houston Astros' dangerous offense at arm's length.

The popular Mets news page posted on Instagram shortly after the game to commend their performances.

"The Mets put up a great pitching performance tonight, thanks to a solid start from Tylor Megill and pure domination from the bullpen! 🔥" the Instagram post was captioned

Edwin Diaz's wife, Nashaly, later shared the post to her Instagram Story, highlighting her husband's important contribution.

"1-2-3 💪🏼⚾ first save 🔥" Nashaly Diaz captioned her Instagram story

Edwin Diaz's wife, Nashaly shares footage as son Jahel hits an inside-the-park home run

Edwin and Nashaly Diaz, married in February 2019 and share three sons: Jahel, Sebastian and Lucas Jose. Their eldest, Jahel, born in July of 2016, plays Little League baseball and has shown promise as a talented hitter, quite the contrast to his dad's pitching expertise.

On Saturday, Nashaly shared a clip on her Instagram Story featuring Jahel hitting an inside-the-park home run.

"leg home run 💪🏼⚾" Nashaly Diaz captioned her Instagram story

As the Mets look to challenge for the NL East and make a deep postseason run, fans will be hoping Edwin Diaz can continue to perform to the best of his abilities.

