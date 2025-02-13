Edwin Diaz gushes over wife Nashaly's casual bodycon outfit; Starling Marte's spouse Elianny sends her love

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz has reportedly been in a relationship with Nashaly since 2012. The couple exchanged their vows in Feb. 2019 and share three sons: Jahel, Sebastian and Lucas Jose.

Nashaly, who boasts 67.5K followers on social media, regularly shares snippets of her personal life and fashion outfits as well. She's from Puerto Rico and shared a glamorous look in designer sneakers.

On Wednesday, Nashaly shared a stylish snap of herself posing in front of a white luxury SUV. She was dressed in a form-fitting navy blue bodycon dress with white stripes, a cropped brown jacket and designer sneakers. She completed the look with oversized sunglasses and a designer handbag.

Nashaly added an inspiring caption:

"When you connect with your own light, everything else begins to glow. ❤️✨"

The post caught the attention of fans and fellow MLB wives. Among those who reacted was Elianny Santana, the wife of Mets outfielder Starling Marte, who dropped a fiery response:

"Conchale! 🔥😍"

It's a Spanish expression to convey awe and admiration.

Diaz also shared multiple hearts in his reaction.

Elianny's reaction on Nashaly's post

Edwin Diaz's wife Nashaly shared precious New Year celebration moment with family

In the wake of New Year celebrations, Nashaly took to social media to share moments from their family rejoicing the new year. The couple along with their second son Sebastian posed in front of a lightning star.

Nashaly was in a red dress while her husband was in a casual light green T-shirt over light-washed jeans. Between the couple was their little munchkin, Sebastian, who was in a sleeveless shirt. Nashaly wrote:

"Love and happiness are the perfect combination that fills the soul and gives meaning to life. btw, Sebastian wanted to be in all the pictures"

In another New Year post, Nashaly had all of his sons included in the pictures. She also accompanied it with a heartwarming caption.

"2025 ❤️ Welcoming a new year, filled with hope, fulfilled dreams and unforgettable moments. ✨ 🎉 May God give you much prosperity ❤️ Blessings for you and your families. 🥰" she wrote.

With the 2025 Opening Day not far away, Diaz hopes to help the Mets win the World Series.

