"Eight straight losing seasons & you wanna stay?" - Stephen A. Smith expresses disbelief in Mike Trout's explanation for staying 'loyal' to Angels

Mike Trout recently expressed his willingness to stay with the Los Angeles Angels, despite the team's inability to build a strong roster and qualify for the playoffs in the past decade.

The Angels have been mostly quiet during the offseason, with no major moves being made to attract big-name players. This has led fans and experts to wonder why Trout has chosen to stay with the team. In 2019, he signed a 12-year, $426.5 million no-trade contract with the Angels.

During the Angels' spring training, Trout confirmed that he wants to remain with the team and win a championship.

“I’m loyal, and I want to win a championship here.” - Mike Trout on his trade rumors.

However, according to sports analyst Stephen A. Smith, Trout has become too comfortable in Anaheim to consider leaving the team.

“I don't believe him. I believe he said that, Doggy (talking to 'Mad Dog' Russo), because, have you ever been to Anaheim? It's beautiful. I mean, the stadium is beautiful, the city is beautiful, the weather is phenomenal. I mean, my God, that's what he talking about,” Smith said in ESPN’s First Take.

“He don't wanna leave, and I don't blame him. But dammit, that's the reason. It can't be the team: Eight straight losing seasons and you wanna stay there?”

What is in store for Mike Trout in 2024?

Mike Trout has the potential to be a future Hall of Famer, with his impressive track record of 11 All-Star nods in 13 seasons, nine Silver Slugger awards and three AL MVP titles.

However, despite his stellar career, Trout has yet to win a World Series ring, with his only postseason appearance dating back to 2014, when he was 22 years old. Understandably, anyone would prefer to choose a team with a better chance of success rather than sticking with the Angels, who have been struggling for years.

According to Ken Rosenthal, Trout is a fan of and is following in his boyhood idol, Derek Jeter’s footsteps by remaining loyal to the Angels.

“He's a guy who wants to be like his boyhood idol, Derek Jeter, and play his whole career with one team,” Rosenthal said on Foul Territory TV.

Nevertheless, with the new manager, Ron Washington, the Angels are committed to ending their playoff drought this season.

