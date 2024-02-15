"Either way it will be a positive" - Dylan Cease opens up about his trade situation with White Sox 

Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease's name has been floating around in trade rumors this offseason. Despite this, he showed up at training camp with the White Sox on Wednesday in preparation for his sixth season with the club.

The 28-year-old talked about the trade rumors going on around him, as shared on X, formerly Twitter, by Bruce Levine. He said that despite the trade rumors, he is just preparing for the upcoming season and will look at it as a positive no matter what happens:

“I just want to concentrate on getting ready to pitch, either way it will be a positive," Dylan Cease said.

The starter also mentioned that manager Chris Getz assured him that he would be informed in advance if any trade developments occurred. Cease said he has not had any discussions with the team about his contract extension at this time but has expressed interest in remaining with Chicago if the opportunity arises:

“A lot of that’s out of my control. At the end of the day, wherever I have to go, I do just want to perform. It would be great to be here. I have a lot of great relationships here. The city of Chicago is awesome,” Cease said.

Dylan Cease is starting the 2024 season as the top pitcher of the White Sox and put up decent stats despite the team’s struggles last season. In 2023, Cease had a record of seven wins and nine losses with a 4.58 ERA, 1.42 WHIP with 214 strikeouts in 177 innings across 33 starts.

White Sox sign former Dodgers reliever for MiLB deal

On Tuesday, the Chicago White Sox signed former LA Dodgers reliever Corey Knebel to a minor league deal. Knebel will join the team’s training camp as a non-roster invite.

The 32-year-old has a history of multiple injuries the past few seasons including Tommy John surgery in 2019, due to which he missed the entire season. In 2021, he had a lat strain that put him on the injured list for 60 days and limited his playing time with the Dodgers to just 25.2 innings.

Knebel also didn’t pitch in 2023 due to a tear in his shoulder suffered in late 2022.

