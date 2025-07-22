"El GOAT" - Jazz Chisholm Jr. gives ultimate compliment to Yankees legend on his 45th birthday

Jazz Chisholm Jr. joined the Yankees last season from the Marlins and instantly became a fan favorite. In a short time, Chisholm has become acquainted with several Yankees legends.On Monday, Yankees great CC Sabathia turned 45 years old. Chisholm was among the first to wish him, and he gave a massive compliment. Sabathia, along with Ichiro Suzuki and Billy Wagner, will enter Cooperstown this Sunday.Sabathia's wife, Amber, shared an Instagram post on Monday to celebrate his birthday. It was a five-snap post featuring solo pictures of Sabathia from different locations.&quot;Happy Birthday to my type, Ole HOF-ass! 🎂,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany wished Sabathia in the comments sections, including Chisholm, Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley, and Amar'e Stoudemire's former spouse, Alexis Welch.&quot;El GOAT!!!🤞🏾🤍,&quot; Chisholm commented.&quot;Happy Birthday!!!! 🎉,&quot; Ashley wrote.&quot;♠️,&quot; Welch reacted.Sabathia also responded in the comments section.&quot;Love you Babe. Thank you 😂❤️🤞🏾,&quot; he commented.Screenshot of comments [Source: Instagram/ambersabathia]The timing of his birthday couldn't be more perfect, as it is just days before his Hall of Fame induction. He addressed it in his birthday speech.&quot;Everybody in this room means so much to me, &quot;Sabathia said. &quot;I'm super excited for this week. I've never imagined ever, you know, going to the Hall of Fame. It's not what I played for, but it's exciting to be able to be recognized in that light, and I'm just happy that everybody is here to celebrate me. It's gonna be a good week and ga reat way to kick it off.&quot;Sabathia played 19 seasons in MLB for the Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Yankees. He was a six-time All-Star and Cy Young winner with the Guardians.Meanwhile, he won the World Series with the Yankees in 2009. A three-time All-Star for the Bronx Bombers, Sabathia was also the 2009 ALCS MVP. Sabathia played 11 seasons with the Yankees and was a cornerstone.With over 200 innings pitched in multiple seasons, Sabathia was one of the most durable pitchers for the Yankees. He was also known for his ability to perform under pressure.Yankees legend CC Sabathia receives warm wishes from his daughtersOn his 45th birthday, both CC Sabathia's daughters wished him well on social media. Jaeden Arie, his older daughter, born in 2005, shared a picture of Sabathia standing next to a large, modern grill with food cooking on it.&quot;Happy birthday, Dad. Love you so much,&quot; she captioned the Instagram story.Sabathia's daughter's IG story [Source: Instagram/cc_sabathia]Meanwhile, his younger daughter, Cyia, shared a picture of Sabathia from outdoors. He wore a matching two-piece set of a long-sleeved polo shirt and shorts. The outfit featured a multi-colored abstract design with prominent shades of white, brown, blue and orange.&quot;Birthday [CC Sabathia] Love you,&quot; she captioned the IG storySabathia's daughter's IG story [Source: Instagram/cc_sabathia]Sabathia has been married to his wife, Amber, since June 2003. They are parents of four children, two boys and two girls. The oldest and youngest are boys. Carsten Charles III, the oldest, was born in 2003, while Carter, the youngest, was born in 2010.