Elaine dance contest at the 'Seinfeld' theme night hosted by Brooklyn Cyclones had participants grooving like the iconic character from the 90's popular TV show

The Brooklyn Cyclones, the minor league baseball team and the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, held a "Seinfeld" themed Elaine dance contest.

"Seinfeld," the iconic sitcom from 1990s, which ran from 1989-1998, is among the most popular American TV series. In 2022, the show celebrated 33 years since its first airing.

At the theme night at the ballpark, among a slew of related games and activities, the Elaine dance contest was the most notable.

In one episode of the show, Elaine's character on the sitcom, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, shows off what she thinks are awesome moves. Now, the mention of Elaine conjures up terrible and awful dancing skills.

Participants in the dance contest had to dress up like Elaine and shake their legs like she would do it.

"Sweet fancy Moses! Elaine finally learns the hard truth about her terrible dancing. Season 8 Episode 4 The Little Kicks: Jerry is forced to bootleg a movie for Kramer's friend. George tries the "bad boy" image. No one has the heart to tell Elaine that she's a terrible dancer."

Check out the participants prancing just like Elaine's character.

#yadayadayada #sweetfancymoses Have you ever seen Elaine dance?Elaine Danced?More like a full-body dry-heave set to music.Here are some of your contestants from the 2022 Battle for the Big Salad.

Looking at the pictures, it seems it was indeed a fun night!

Game results of Winston-Salem Dash vs. Brooklyn Cyclones on "Seinfeld" night

Brooklyn Cyclones, Minor League Baseball team

In the Winston-Salem Dash versus Brooklyn Cyclones game, the Dash defeated the Cyclones with a 5-2 win.

The Winston-Salem Dash is an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

"Eh...can't win 'em all." - Brooklyn Cyclones

Although the Cyclones lost, their "Seinfeld" night was a super success.

