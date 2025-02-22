Elly De La Cruz gives shoutout to $240,000,000-worth Steph Curry making NBA history during Warriors vs Kings by sharing post

Elly De La Cruz quickly turned heads after debuting for the Cincinnati Reds in 2023. He was great at shortstop, was exceptional at the plate, and was a blast to watch run around the bases.

He continued that momentum into the 2024 season, picking up where he left off. He was able to increase his numbers at the plate and led all players with 67 stolen bases.

Game recognizes game as Elly gave a shoutout to Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. Curry finished the game with 20 points, making it his 700th game doing so, becoming the 21st player in history to hit the mark.

The $240,000,000 point guard also became the first Warriors player to reach 700. This is just another accomplishment to add to Curry's bag after 16 years in the league thus far.

Elly De La Cruz has gotten off to a heater of a start in 2025

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds put on the cleats on Saturday for their first Spring Training game against the Cleveland Guardians. During his first at-bat, Cruz connected for a solo home run.

It was a fantastic start to the 2025 season, and the fans went nuts. However, just a few innings later, he was able to do it again.

What makes it even better is that he was able to hit a home run from both sides of the plate. He is off to a blistering start, and he may have put the rest of the league on notice.

He will play a pivotal role if Cincinnati wants to make some noise. However, they will have a fight on their hands in the National League Central with what the Chicago Cubs have added this past offseason.

