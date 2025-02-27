"Elly De La Cruz is locked in" - Ex-Mets pitcher predicts Reds star will have a huge impact this season

Elly De La Cruz blasted onto the scene when he made his MLB debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2023. He quickly became one of the most exciting players to watch with his five-tool attributes.

He carried that momentum into his sophomore season in 2024, where he made his first All-Star Game appearance. Now, he is ready to continue developing in his third year.

Former New York Mets pitcher A.J. Ramos has been more than impressed with the slugger. Not with just what he has done on the field, but his personality and his desire to have fun on the field.

"Man, Elly De La Cruz, he's not only a great talent but his personality -- he wants to grow the game and he's learning English and he's just exciting all the way around. I think he is going to have a great season," said Ramos.

Cruz can almost always be seen cracking smiles and joking with his teammates. He is a player that younger players can watch and understand that even at the highest level, professionals still have fun.

"It's great to watch him. He's locked in right now. I bet he wants the season to start right now" said Ramos.

Elly De La Cruz has had no trouble finding barrels early this spring

Cincinnati Reds - Elly De La Cruz (Photo via IMAGN)

Elly De La Cruz has been a menace to opposing pitchers early this spring. He looks like he has not taken any time off from last year with his presence in the batter's box.

During his debut against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday, Cruz went yard in his first at-bat. However, he did not stop there. He was able to hit another home run later in the game.

It was an impressive start to the new year. He hit a home run as a lefty and then one as a righty, proving he has the power from both sides of the plate.

Cruz then proceeded to hit his third Spring Training home run on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels. He has nearly become impossible to pitch to.

The Reds will need Cruz to continue to be a force at the plate if they want a chance at fighting for a postseason opportunity. They can easily improve on their 77-85 record from last year with this type of offense.

