Elly De La Cruz's rise to Major League prominence has been swift. The Cincinnati Reds rookie has already shown good power-hitting prowess, but his claim to be the fastest person on the planet is sure to stir up the likes of Usain Bolt, who would be willing to see if Cruz is actually worthy of that title.

Elly De La Cruz was signed by the Cincinnati Reds as an international free agent in 2018. Working his way through the rookie leagues, the shortstop found a place in the Double-A League last season, playing for the Chattanooga Lookouts. His abilities were rewarded when he was chosen to represent the Reds in the All-Star Futures Game.

To avoid a Rule 5 draft, where minor league players can be drafted by other teams due to inactivity, Cruz was added into the 40-man roster. However, he was immediately optioned back at the start of the season to Reds' Triple-A affiliates Louisville Bats. After an initial stint on the IL, Cruz hasn't looked behind hitting .297/.398/.633 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs.

What should also be taken note of is his ability to steal bases. For Triple-A Louisville, Elly De La Cruz has stolen 11 bases this season. He also stole 47 bases across Class A and Double-A last year. When asked about his capabilities in running bases between bases, Cruz said:

“I am the fastest man in the world."

Elly De La Cruz's debut has been nothing short of expectations

When you are one of the top prospects in the game, the pressure is on the player to deliver. Elly De La Cruz has batted .333/.412/.733 with a 1.145 OPS in the four games for the Reds so far. His first homer in the MLB was a 458 feet rocket off Los Angeles Dodgers starter Noah Syndergaard. He has also stolen the base.

With the Reds in a mediocre division like the NL Central, Cruz's good form can actually give a firm push for Cincinnati's postseason aspirations.

