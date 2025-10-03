Elly De La Cruz’s girlfriend, Raye Webb, drops 1-word comment on TJ Friedl’s wife Dressa’s Game 3 girls’ day out sneak peek

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz's girlfriend, Raye Webb, was spotted during Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers won 8-4, ending the Reds' season.TJ Friedl's wife, Dressa, shared a series of images from the game. Raye was wearing a red tank top with denim, while Dressa donned a white and red top with black trousers. The photos feature the Reds players' partners in other shots.Dressa captioned it:&quot;Girls girls girls!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRaye dropped a single-word reaction,&quot;Kisses!!!!!&quot;Gavin Lux's wife, Molly, also reacted,&quot;WOW LOVE YOU MY GIRL.&quot;Elly De La Cruz’s girlfriend Raye Webb reacted on TJ Friedl 's wife Dressa's post.(dressafriedl/Instagram)Raye also reshared the post on Instagram story.Raye also reshared the post on her Instagram story.(rayewebbb/Instagram)The close-knit relationship among the Reds players' partners isn't new. Raye shared a series of images on her Instagram on Aug. 24. She shared her vacation picture where she donned a strappy grey bodycon dress and posed.TJ Fried's wife, Dressa, adored Raye's dress and wrote:&quot;Oh hellloooo mamiiii.&quot;Dressa reacted to Elly De La Cruz's girlfriend's Raye's post..(rayewebbb/Instagram)Elly De La Cruz made his first public appearance on the All-Star red carpet with his girlfriend, RayeTogether, De La Cruz and Raye were spotted at the All-Star red carpet on July 16 in Atlanta. De La Cruz wore a custom metallic pink suit while Raye donned a satin black designer dress. De La Cruz was seen paying tribute to his last sister, Genelis De La Cruz Sanchez, who died on May 31 this year.&quot;Recent life,&quot; Elly wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDe La Cruz's suit featured &quot;Te Quiero Mamita&quot; and the Dominican flag, an expression of his appreciation for his roots. Raye went to Carlisle High School in 2020 and graduated from Ohio State University in 2024.On the field, Elly De La Cruz posted a batting average of .264 with 22 home runs and 86 RBIs in the 2025 season.