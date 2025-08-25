  • home icon
Elly De La Cruz's girlfriend Raye Webb and her friends soak up coastal vibes in bikinis at Gulf Shores, Alabama

By Safeer M S
Published Aug 25, 2025 19:47 GMT
MLB: All Star-Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Elly De La Cruz and girlfriend Ray Webb - Source: Imagn

Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz surprised many at the 2025 All-Star Game red carpet by hard-launching his relationship with Raye Webb, an Ohio State University alum.

Webb earned her bachelor's degree in Speech-Language Pathology from OSU in May 2025, after graduating from Carlisle High School in Pennsylvania in 2020.

She was recently at the Gulf Shores in Alabama with her friends, enjoying the Summer. De La Cruz's girlfriend shared a picture on Sunday from a post of her friend, Danielle Couch, on her Instagram story.

In addition to Webb and Couch, the third woman in the picture was Jessica Coley. The trio, all in their bikinis, were sunbathing on the beach.

Screenshot of comments [Source: Instagram/rayewebbb]
Coley's Instagram post featured several pictures from her vacation, and she captioned the post:

"summer summary"
"awesome stuff," Webb commented on the post.
"beautiful danielle," Coley wrote.
Screenshot of comments [Source: Instagram/daniellexcouch]
Webb also posted pictures from her vacation on her Instagram, captioning the post:

"more to show 🌸"
The first two snaps of the post featured Webb seated gracefully in an elegant pink gown on a wooden boardwalk. The next two snaps showed her by the beach, sipping a drink. She was in casual attire and had an animated expression on her face. Another picture showed Webb and Couch in hilarious poses.

MLB spouses react to Elly De La Cruz's girlfriend's vacation post

Since Elly De La Cruz publicly confirmed his relationship with Raye Webb, her social media popularity has skyrocketed. From a few thousand, Webb now has more than 20,000 Instagram followers.

Webb has built friendships with the partners of both De La Cruz's current and former Reds teammates, shown by the warm comments they left on her latest Instagram post.

Screenshot of comments [Source: Instagram/rayewebbb]
"😍😍," Jonathan India's wife, Daniella, reacted.
"Vacation raye is my fave," Jake Fraley's wife Angelica, commented.
"hope there’s still more," Gavin Lux's fiancee, Molly O’Boyle, wrote.
"💅," Nick Lodolo's wife, Brooke, reacted.

Jonathan India, who played for the Reds from 2021 to 2024, currently plays for the Kansas City Royals. Jake Fraley currently plays for the Atlanta Braves, who claimed him off waivers on August 19 after the Reds designated him for assignment two days earlier.

Gavin Lux joined the Reds from the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2025 MLB season on January 6. Nick Lodolo has been playing for the Reds since 2022, a year before De La Cruz debuted.

