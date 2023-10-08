Trevor Bauer finally seems to have had his long drawn out sexual assault case come to a close recently, as his appearance in court is no longer required. Following that, he posted a bombshell video to X, explaining how he was innocent and providing claims that everything was faked.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, responded to his tweet. He seems to be wading into this controversial topic with no abandon.

Elon Musk responded to Trevor Bauer's claim

He said:

"Were her lawyers aware that she withheld evidence?"

Musk has gone into controversial topics before, so this is nothing new. It appears he is on Bauer's side, though. The pitcher recently settled out of court with Lindsey Hill.

Trevor Bauer responds to Elon Musk

The embattled ex-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher responded to Elon Musk. With regards to the evidence, Trevor Bauer believes the team of lawyers had it at all times and did not act on it. They requested them to turn in the evidence, but they did not according to him.

Trevor Bauer responded to Elon Musk

Bauer said:

"It appears her lawyers had the evidence the entire time. Speaking specifically about the video of her laying in bed next to me with no marks on her face the morning after she claims I brutally attacked her, an email containing that video was sent to her attorney Bryan Freedman before the DVRO hearing in 2021 and it was never turned over to us. Perhaps that’s why he insisted on adding his name to the released parties section in the settlement agreement."

He also said:

"There was also a 12 day span of texts between lindsey and two of her closest friends immediately following the incident that were deleted. We asked for them in discovery for the dvro, they weren’t turned over. We also argued that they must be turned over in the dvro proceeding. They were not. Lindsey hills other law firm, Meyer Olson Lowy and Meyers LLP, who co represented her through that court process, had them the whole time."

For what it's worth, this is a developing story. These are claims made by Bauer, but it remains to be seen if the court will back them or if anything will come of it.