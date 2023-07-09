There have been better days to be a Chicago White Sox fan. The team's struggles were summed up in a perfect way on Sunday, when one of their hitters, Eloy Jimenez, struck out in one of the most pathetic ways possible.

Given the MLB's new pitch clock rules, hitters and pitchers have been exceedingly careful when it comes to timeouts. Under the current rules, if a pitcher is not ready to pitch within fifteen seconds, a ball is called. Likewise, a strike will be called against any hitter who is not ready by the eight-second mark.

During the Chicago White Sox contest against the St. Louis Cardinals on July 9, Eloy Jimenez asked home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez for a time out against Cardinals pitcher Steven Matz. Although Jimenez stepped out of the box, Marquez gave no indication that he had granted the timeout, and Jimenez was called out on strike three, despite being several feet away from the batter's box.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Eloy Jimenez didn't get the timeout he requested, so strike three was called even though he was out of the batter's box for the pitch Eloy Jimenez didn't get the timeout he requested, so strike three was called even though he was out of the batter's box for the pitch https://t.co/M90P4NKLHV

"Eloy Jimenez didn't get the timeout he requested, so strike three was called even though he was out of the batter's box for the pitch" - Talkin' Baseball

Judging from the reception given by baseball fans online, showings of sympathy for Jimenez are few and far between. According to MLB rules, a batter's (or pitcher's) timeout only begins if and after the umpire gives it the go-ahead.

Scott @IndyHawk89 @TalkinBaseball_ Time wasn’t granted when he was in the box so what does being out of the box have to do with anything? @TalkinBaseball_ Time wasn’t granted when he was in the box so what does being out of the box have to do with anything?

🇵🇸🇨🇺ACAB ☭ @Copssuckacab @TalkinBaseball_ While the timeout was certainly not valid, it seems like the most important thing in this is that the pitcher started the motion before Eloy was set and attentive to the pitcher which the ump should’ve called @TalkinBaseball_ While the timeout was certainly not valid, it seems like the most important thing in this is that the pitcher started the motion before Eloy was set and attentive to the pitcher which the ump should’ve called

The Chicago White Sox currently stand eight games back of the top spot in the AL Central, known as baseball's lighest division. Now trailing the St. Louis Cardinals by a score of 2-1 in the seventh inning, a loss would represent the third straight series defeat for the team.

Ethan @verdugoredsox_ @TalkinBaseball_ What’s with white sox players and doing the worst thing imaginable on the field @TalkinBaseball_ What’s with white sox players and doing the worst thing imaginable on the field

RavanTheSportsFan52 @the_fan52 @TalkinBaseball_ White Sox doing common white Sox things, Sox gonna Sox lmfaoooooo @TalkinBaseball_ White Sox doing common white Sox things, Sox gonna Sox lmfaoooooo

With a .237 team batting average, the White Sox are one of the league's worst hitting teams. Eloy Jimenez, 26, has been one of the team's most solid hitters this season, laying claim to a .277/.320/.481 slashline alongside 12 home runs and 40 RBIs. Jimenez' success has been overshadowed by his droves of struggling teammates.

Randal Lahey @MartyClemens2 @TalkinBaseball_ @JomboyMedia Ya. This is high school level stuff. Stay in the box until the ump says time. Good call. @TalkinBaseball_ @JomboyMedia Ya. This is high school level stuff. Stay in the box until the ump says time. Good call.

Rico @eh_____rico @TalkinBaseball_ White Sox are a massive embarrassment. - signed a white Sox fan @TalkinBaseball_ White Sox are a massive embarrassment. - signed a white Sox fan

Stephen Zarlinski @sczarlinski @TalkinBaseball_ White Sox gotta be the biggest group of losers ever @TalkinBaseball_ White Sox gotta be the biggest group of losers ever

Chicago White Sox risk falling off the cliff of relevance

At the All-Star break, many Chicago White Sox fans wish that the team boasted a record better than the 38-53 ratio they currently own. Eight games behind the .506 Cleveland Guardians is not a good look for the team. While Jimenez' error could have happened to anyone, it is exactly what his team does not need right now.

Poll : 0 votes