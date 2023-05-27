When is the All-Star break for MLB teams? Schedule, how to watch, and more

MLB is all set to inaugurate All-Star Break for its teams in 2023. This year, MLB has organized a variety of programs for teams and fans from Friday, July 7, 2023, until Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

MLB All-Star 2023 schedule

This is going to be the 93rd MLB All-Star game between the American League (AL) and the National League (NL). The Seattle Mariners are going to be the host of this year's All-Star break. This is going to be their third time hosting an All-Star game following at the Kingdome in 1979 and the Safeco Field in 2001. This year Phillies manager Rob Thompson will manage the National League team while the Astros manager Dusty Baker will manage the American League team.

MLB has also published a schedule for the All-Star games. On Friday, July 7, 2023, there will be All-American Game and the HBCU Classic Game. This will be followed by All-Star Futures Game 2023 and All-Star Celebrity Softball Game 2023 on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

On Sunday, July 9, 2023, there will be the 2023 MLB draft. Monday, July 10, 2023, will see the T-Mobile Home Run Derby. Finally, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, there will be the All-Star Red Carpet Show 2023 and finally the All-Star game between the National League and the American League.

There will also be the Capita One Playball Park from July 7-July 11, 2023 which will attract viewers for its various programs. They will also have the All-Star Experience app, which will allow them to capture their favorite moments, visit their favorite attractions and win prizes.

How to watch MLB All-Star Break 2023?

MLB All-Star Break 2023 viewing schedules

The 2023 MLB All-Star Break will be televised nationwide on Fox. The All-Star pre-game coverage will start at 7:30 pm ET and ESPN Radio will be providing the exclusive national radio coverage. MLB.com and Fubo TV will be covering the online coverages of the All-Star break. MLB.tv has two subscription packages. It provides all-team prices at $139.99 a year and single-team prices at $119.99 a year. Fubo TV has three price sections - $74.99 a month for Pro, $84.99 a month for Elite, and $94.99 a month for Premier.

It is expected that the 2023 All-Star Break will be as enjoyable as it is every other year.

