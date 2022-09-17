"Ruth, Williams, The Kid, Trout, Mantle, Bonds, Elvis Andrus" - Chicago White Sox fans praise shortstop Elvis Andrus as the veteran leads the team in RBIs since his addition to the squad

As the old adage goes: age is just a number. Elvis Andrus has been the living embodiment of that.

The 34-year-old shortstop has turned back the clock since joining the Chicago White Sox on August 19. His play on the field has got White Sox fans buzzing on social media.

⚫️𝗪𝗦𝗫𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗧⚪️ @wsxmatt ELVIS ANDRUS IS THE BEST PLAYER ON THE PLANET ELVIS ANDRUS IS THE BEST PLAYER ON THE PLANET

Brian Knights @BrianKnights3 GIVE ELVIS ANDRUS A DUFFEL BAG OF MONEY GIVE ELVIS ANDRUS A DUFFEL BAG OF MONEY

Mike @ChiSoxFanMike Thank you for getting rid of Elvis Andrus @Athletics Thank you for getting rid of Elvis Andrus @Athletics

Sox On 35th @SoxOn35th Elvis Andrus boutta get the blank check treatment



White Sox Truther @SamR33v3s ELVIS ANDRUS IS THE GREATEST WHITE SOX ACQUISITION OF ALL TIME ELVIS ANDRUS IS THE GREATEST WHITE SOX ACQUISITION OF ALL TIME

dave @barstoolWSD Ruth, Williams, The Kid, Trout, Mantle, Bonds, Elvis Andrus Ruth, Williams, The Kid, Trout, Mantle, Bonds, Elvis Andrus

The numbers show that Andrus has ranked among the top shortstops in the MLB this past month.

Since August 19th, Andrus is 2nd in WPA (win probability added), tied for 2nd in home runs, 3rd in fWAR (wins above replacement), 4th in wRC+ (weighted runs created plus), and 4th in wOBA (weighted on base average).

He has posted a .305 batting average, .890 OPS, six homers and 21 RBI in 25 games for the White Sox.

White Sox shortstops this season



Elvis Andrus: 25 games, 6 HR, 21 RBI

Elvis Andrus: 25 games, 6 HR, 21 RBI

Tim Anderson: 79 games, 6 HR, 25 RBI

Players with 20+ RBIs, 15+ runs, & 6+ HRs in first 25 games playing for the White Sox:



Elvis Andrus 2022

Jose Abreu 2014

Jim Thome 2006

Julio Franco 1994

Richie Zisk 1977

Elvis Andrus 2022

Jose Abreu 2014

Jim Thome 2006

Julio Franco 1994

Richie Zisk 1977

Zeke Bonura 1934

He has been an asset on offense, a reliable presence on defense, and a veteran voice in the clubhouse. He's been a vital piece for a team that is looking to make a late-season surge in the AL Central.

Can Elvis Andrus help lead the White Sox to the playoffs?

While Andrus has been performing above expectations since joining the White Sox, the team has only managed a 13-12 record during that span. They are within distance of a postseason berth, but will have to go on a heater to make it happen.

The White Sox sit three games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central and 6.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the final wild card spot.

They currently have 18 games remaining on their schedule. Out of those 18 games, 15 of them will be within the Central Division. They have a big three-game against the Guardians from September 20-22. Anything short of a sweep will be a huge blow to their postseason chances.

The battle for the division crown could go down to the wire. If Andrus can maintain this level of production, the White Sox could find themselves in the postseason for the second time in three years.

The AL Central Race with about 4 weeks left in the season



1. Cleveland Guardians: 76-66

2. Chicago White Sox: 74-70

3. Minnesota Twins: 72-70

4. Kanas City Royals: 57-87

5. Detroit Tigers: 54-89



1. Cleveland Guardians: 76-66

2. Chicago White Sox: 74-70

3. Minnesota Twins: 72-70

4. Kanas City Royals: 57-87

5. Detroit Tigers: 54-89

Chicago is three games back of Cleveland, Minnesota is four.

"The AL Central Race with about 4 weeks left in the season. 1. Cleveland Guardians: 76-66, 2. Chicago White Sox: 74-70, 3. Minnesota Twins: 72-70, 4. Kanas City Royals: 57-87, 5. Detroit Tigers: 54-89. Chicago is three games back of Cleveland, Minnesota is four." - Woodward Tigers

The White Sox are sending veteran right-hander Lucas Giolito to the mound tonight against the Detroit Tigers. First pitch gets underway at 7:10 Eastern Time.

