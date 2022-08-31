Create

"Embarrassing effort" "This team used to figure out how to win games. Now they just roll over" - New York Mets fans disheartened by loss to Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers v Miami Marlins
Modified Aug 31, 2022 08:39 AM IST

Mets fans were left disappointed as the Los Angeles Dodgers played a great game on the road against the New York Mets, squeezing out a 4-3 victory. After taking the lead in the seventh inning, the Dodgers shutout the Mets for the win. This was the first game of a three-game series between the two best teams in the National League.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' victory in the first matchup was very discouraging for Mets fans. It's not often the Mets are underdogs for a home series, but they are against the Dodgers. That speaks to how phenomenal both teams have been playing this season.

The New York Mets put up a good fight against the team with the best record in the MLB, but they came up short.

@Mets Embarrassing effort.

Some view this as part of the team's decline, but it is more likely they lost a matchup against an elite team. Which, with 162 games in the regular season, will happen from time to time.

@Mets This team used to figure out how to win games. Now they just roll over. They suck
One of my least favorite losses of the season #LGM twitter.com/Mets/status/15…
The collapse is getting worse folks twitter.com/mets/status/15…

This was not the ideal way for the Mets to start the series, but they have at least two more opportunities to avenge the loss.

Bleh. Not a good start to this series 💀. twitter.com/mets/status/15…

The New York Mets did not make any earth-shattering trades at the deadline; a decision that could come back to haunt them.

@Mets Eppler failed this team so bad at the deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers did not play this game at full strength, but were still able to come away with the win. That makes this loss all the more infuriating for Mets fans.

@Mets This game absolutely meant nothing to the Dodgers. They are missing 3 starting pitchers and were just experimenting with closers out there. Lol. Dodgers run queens

A sweep for the Los Angeles Dodgers could radically shift the landscape of the National League East.

@Mets Dodgers Sweep Incoming, Get the brooms out 🧹

With two more games left in the series, there is reason to be optimistic. With Jacob deGrom set to start a game in this series, they have a great chance of winning at least one. If their offense gets back to where it has been, they could even win the series.

@Mets I know you're better than this. Do better tomorrow #LGM
@Mets Such a winnable game man. Pain. Get them tomorrow. https://t.co/UOfR7PGEPQ

As crushing as this loss was for Mets fans, it was uplifting for Dodgers fans.

This series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets could be a playoff preview

Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets
The Dodgers and the Mets have the two best records in the NL. As long as the Mets hold on to the NL East crown, these teams could be a dream matchup in the NL Championship Series.

These games over the coming days could be a precursor to a series in the playoffs. It is also an opportunity for both sides to size each other up and hopefully identify ways to win.

