"Embrace all of who you are" - Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro flips the switch from "beast mode" to glam beauty in style

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, is a fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur who knows how to flip switches. Cordeiro has also modeled for various magazines.
On Wednesday, Cordeiro asked fans to embrace discipline and glam. In her social media post, Cordeiro uploaded two mirror selfies side by side, highlighting her dual personalities.
In the 5 AM post, Cordeiro is dressed in a blue activewear set, flexing her toned biceps in the gym. She called it "Beast Mode." In her 9 PM selfie, she transformed her outfit into a black dress and heels. She called it "Beauty Mode." She also captioned her story:
"Embrace All Of Who You Are!"
In another social media story, Cordeiro passed along a motivational message, advising fans which type of company to keep. She wrote:
"Sit with winners the conversation will be different."
By this quote, Cordeiro presses on the importance of keeping a good company of winners with whom you can always learn new things and ideas.
"Only 2 spots left!": Alex Rodriguez’s girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro launches Summer Bootcamp
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, runs JACFIT, which is a six-week fitness transformation program, where her clients receive customized fitness advice to achieve the best results in a matter of weeks.
With the soaring temperatures of the summer, Cordeiro launched her SUMMER BOOTCAMP. She posted about the details of her Aug. 16 bootcamp on her social media story. Only 10 spots were made available initially, but as of her latest update, just two remain.
The bootcamp, which costs $150, will involve participants taking part in a 1-hour immersive fitness session led by Cordeiro herself. The event also includes a mindful nutrition discussion. Moreover, participants will also receive gift bags courtesy of Magnum Supplements. Those interested in participating are advised to email Cordeiro.
Jaclyn Cordeiro's post also mentions that all the proceeds from this bootcamp will go toward her upcoming Women Supporting Women Charity Event, scheduled for March 5th, 2026.