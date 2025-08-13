"Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling tapped dance right here" - Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda living her 'La La Land dream'

LA Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller is in a relationship with Natalie Loureda. She is an acclaimed martial artist and the younger sister of WWE Superstar Lola Vice, who is the first Cuban woman to join the wrestling promotion's roster.
On Tuesday, Loureda shared an image of herself in which she was seen living her "La La Land dream." Loureda stood on a balcony and claimed that actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling did their famous tap dance from the movie La La Land at that location. She wrote:
"living my la la land dream! Emma stone and Ryan gosling tapped dance right here!"
Natalie Loureda holds a black belt in Taekwondo. She represented the United States National Team's first-ever Cadet Team. She has credited Taekwondo for teaching her self-respect not only for herself but also for others.
As for Bobby Miller, he has an ERA of 12.60 with seven strikeouts to his name this season. While Miller was once considered a top prospect, he has struggled this year in limited opportunities.
Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda once revealed who she wants to be like when she grows older
Nearly a year ago, Bobby Miller's girlfriend, Natalie Loureda, revealed who she wants to be like when she grows older. Loureda seeks inspiration from someone who isn't an active martial artist.
The figure who inspires Loureda is the Veteran Voice of the Octagon, Bruce Buffer. In November, Loureda uploaded a video in which Buffer showed the flexibility of his legs. This video was from UFC 308, which took place in Abu Dhabi.
In the caption of her story, Miller's girlfriend wrote:
"Who I want to be like when I'm older."
Buffer has been with the UFC since 1996 and has become widely popular for his catchphrase, "It is time," which he says before main event fights. Along with being a widely popular announcer, Buffer is also a martial artist, trained in Judo and Tang Soo Do.