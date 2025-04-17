Who is Bobby Miller's girlfriend? Meet Natalie Loureda, a martial artist related to WWE superstar Lola Vice

LA Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller is in action tonight against the Colorado Rockies, leading to queries being searched for his girlfriend, Natalie Loureda. While Miller shows off his magic on the mound, Natalie's story in MMA, martial arts and discipline makes for an emotional storyline.

Natalie grew up in Miami, Florida, where her father ran a taekwondo dojo. Along with her siblings, she trained to become a black belt.

Loureda went on to represent the United States National Team's first-ever Cadet Team. Her taekwondo record boasts 10 wins out of 14 registered fights (71.4% win rate). She has participated in eight international tournaments, capturing six medals, including three golds.

“Taekwondo has showed me self-respect for not only myself, but for others,” said Loureda said via MyNews 13. “And it’s true. It truly showed me how to love myself more than anything and it’s a self-discipline you can apply to any aspect in your life.”

Natalie Loureda is the younger sister of WWE Superstar Lola Vice, the first Cuban woman to join the WWE roster.

“When I saw my sister become my own superhero and become the first Cuban WWE Superstar, it just lit up an inspiration in my heart,” Loureda said. “I can do that. And look at how many other girls can think the same way as me.”

Natalie is actively working with a local wrestling gym in Orlando while awaiting her opportunity to break into the WWE herself.

Natalie Loureda's shift to MMA after Taekwondo

After years of competing in taekwondo, Natalie Loureda decided to make a leap to combat sports. While studying Sports Business and Entrepreneurship at the University of Central Florida (UCF), she transitioned to MMA.

At the time, she was balancing three jobs, including as a fitness instructor at F45 gyms in Orlando.

“‘I thought you’re a cheerleader. I thought you’re a dancer. I don’t know,’” Loureda said. “But when I say fighter, no one believes me. When I get out in the cage, that’s when I prove myself. And I’ve always let the fighting speak for myself.”

Aside from combat sports, Natalie also runs her own podcast called "Rolling With the Punches," where she previews several UFC fights.

