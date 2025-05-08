Emma Stone steals spotlight at Bronx with custom gear, makes her allegiance clear between Yankees and Padres

"Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone was present in tonight's contest between the Yankees and Padres at the Bronx. The Birdman and La La Land star was accompanied by her husband Dave McCary as the couple made their feelings known on who they were supporting in the game.
Known as a huge Padres fan, Stone showed off her custom bomber jacket with a huge SD logo with an orange hue — a throwback colorway during the 1990's for the team.
"Repping SD in NY" - Padres
Originally from Scottsdale, Arizona, the actress is a self-professed Friars fan and has even went out of her way to flex a similar get-up during Game 3 of the 2022 National League Wild Card Series decider between the Padres and the Mets at Citi Field.
Stone's husband, comedian Dave McCary, meanwhile, went for the more modern look while sporting an interesting jersey of choice. McCary chose to wear a bomber jacket with the current yellow hue of the team with a jersey underneath of Padres pitching coach Ruben Niebla.
Emma Stone gets excited as Aaron Judge whiffs
Actress Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary was present in tonight's game between the Padres and Yankees at the Bronx. The couple, who are vocal Padres fans, didn't hide their excitement as Yankee captain Aaron Judge struck out to Dylan Cease.
The incident happened in the third inning of the contest as the Yankee captain was stifled by Cease as the latter recorded his fourth strikeout of the contest. Emma Stone was stood up from her seat and immediately jumped while clapping as McCary hyped up Cease.
Although Judge finished the game with three Ks, the Yankees managed to hold on in the contest. The battle of the aces ensued between Cease and Max Fried as the former posted a one-run outing on one base hit, two walks and nine strikeouts in 6.2 innings. Fried, meanwhile, gave up just one run on five base hits and eight strikeouts in seven innings.
The game ultimately went to extras as J.C. Escarra's walkoff sacrifice fly drove in Jasson Dominguez which gave the Yanks a slim 4-3 victory.