Emmanuel Clase Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for All-Star closer

Emmanuel Clase is one of the best relief pitchers in baseball and there is no debating it. The 25-year-old closer of the Cleveland Guardians has been electric since taking over the role for the club. Last season, Clase won the Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year after leading the MLB in saves with 42.

While he is not only one of the most dominant relief pitchers in baseball, he also owns one of the most team-friendly contracts in the MLB. Emmanuel Clase's current contract with the Cleveland Guardians runs until 2028, with club options in both 2026 and 2027.

So why would Cleveland trade Clase? Odds are it would not trade him this season unless something drastic were to happen. That being said, the Cleveland organization has not shied away from moving on from its star players earlier than expected. Also, given Clase's contract and performances on the field, Cleveland could fetch a king's ransom for the 25-year-old closer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Vlad Sedler @RotoGut Never forget that the Padres traded Emmanuel Clase to the Rangers for someone named Brett Nicholas and then the Rangers traded him to the Indians (Guardians) for the ghost of Corey Kluber. Never forget that the Padres traded Emmanuel Clase to the Rangers for someone named Brett Nicholas and then the Rangers traded him to the Indians (Guardians) for the ghost of Corey Kluber.

"Never forget that the Padres traded Emmanuel Clase to the Rangers for someone named Brett Nicholas and then the Rangers traded him to the Indians (Guardians) for the ghost of Corey Kluber." - @RotoGut

While it may be unlikely at this point, crazier things have happened in the MLB, including the Texas Rangers trading Clase for Corey Kluber. Here's a look at three potential landing spots for the All-Star if Cleveland elected to cash in on his elite value.

#1 - The Los Angeles Dodgers could cement their next great closer with Emmanuel Clase

If there was ever a team with the ability to pull off blockbuster trades, it's the Los Angeles Dodgers. As previously mentioned, the only way the Guardians would move on from Emmanuel Clase is if it was for an offer they couldn't refuse. The Dodgers seemingly have an infinite number of highly-touted prospects, which would likely need to be involved in any deal for Clase.

LA currently has seven prospects inside the MLB's Top 100 prospects list, including Gavin Stone, Bobby Miller and Diego Cartaya. With Shane Bieber's future with Cleveland in question, the Guardians could add some intriguing pitcher prospects to their arsenal.

#2 - The Texas Rangers are in "win-now" mode

The Texas Rangers have been one of the most aggressive teams on both the free agent and trade markets as the franchise looks to win its first World Series title. Clase could solidify the bullpen for the Rangers for the foreseeable future given his contract. It would also allow the team to get back the talent they gave up years ago.

"At least y’all didn’t trade Emmanuel Clase for Kluber…" - @bj_buie

Again, Cleveland would be looking for an incredible trade package in return to move its All-Star closer, however, the Rangers have some talented prospects of their own. The likes of Evan Carter, Owen White and Luisangel Acuna (brother of Ronald Acuna) could be intriguing targets for the Guardians.

#3 - The New York Yankees could find their next stud closer

Another team, another load of talented prospects. While the New York Yankees enjoyed a solid season from Clay Holmes last season, he is not Emmanuel Clase. Clase could become the next superstar closer of the Yankees, which includes the best to have ever done it, Mariano Rivera.

As previously mentioned, it seems unlikely that the Guardians would move on from Clase this season, but the Yankees may have the prospects to force the move. Jasson Dominguez, Austin Wells, Spencer Jones and Everson Pereira are among the promising core of young players that could entice the Guardians.

Poll : Will the Cleveland Guardians trade Emmanuel Clase? No Chance! No Way! Yes, but for an incredible return 3 votes